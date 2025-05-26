Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Render Offers Close Look at Foldable’s Rear Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is seen with a familiar vertical triple rear camera unit in the leaked render.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to get a 200-megapixel main rear camera
  • It is said to house a 4,400mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could launch in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to be unveiled in July during Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung is yet to confirm the phone's existence, but details about the upcoming book-style foldable are beginning to emerge online. Thanks to a new leaked render, we now have a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design following a recent report that leaked its dimensions. The leak shows a clear picture of the phone's rear camera module. 

First Image of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Has Appeared Online

A Weibo user has shared an alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Although the original Weibo post has since been taken down, adding a layer of plausibility to the leak, tipsters managed to capture a screenshot before it disappeared.

The image shows the rear design of the upcoming smartphone with a familiar vertical triple camera unit. The render indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not differ much from its predecessor, look-wise. The phone seen in the leaked image also looks like a dummy unit. 

 

 

The surfaced image of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, showcasing a repositioned flash, lends credence to earlier rumours about a significant camera upgrade. These design changes suggest the possibility of a larger sensor, potentially a 200-megapixel main camera.

Recently, another leak had surfaced online that suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7's design and dimensions. The handset is rumoured to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone at launch, measuring just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. It is tipped to house a 4,400mAh battery and offer an edge-to-edge cover display.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be unveiled in July. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC with 12GB of RAM. It is rumoured to maintain the 25W wired charging speed from its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to start at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. 

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
