Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will succeed the Galaxy M16 5G, which debuted earlier this year in February.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 06:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will carry a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be 7.5mm thick
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be offered in at least two colourways
  • The handset will be available via Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is scheduled to launch in India later today. While the company has teased several specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone via a microsite on Amazon, other details, like pricing and storage capacity, are yet to be revealed. However, rumours suggest that it will be equipped with a 5nm Exynos chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is teased to support several AI-powered tools, like Circle to Search. The phone will be available in at least two colourways via Amazon. The phone is widely expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor, too. Here's everything, from expected pricing in India to specifications, that you need to know about the soon-to-be-unveiled Galaxy M17 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will reportedly be priced under Rs. 15,000. If this is true, then the phone could be priced similarly to its predecessor, the Galaxy M16 5G.

For context, the base variant of the Galaxy M16 5G, with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, was priced at Rs. 11,499. The higher-end options with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, having the same storage capacity, were priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively.

The microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G suggests that the handset will be available in India via Amazon. The phone is teased to ship in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will feature a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module. The handset is confirmed to feature an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and it will be 7.5mm thick. The microsite shows that the power button and volume controls will be placed on the left side of the handset.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, the South Korean tech giant's next budget offering, dubbed Galaxy M17 5G, will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is believed to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1330 SoC, which is produced on a 5nm process. It could feature up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, too.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is expected to run One UI 7 out of the box, which is based on Android 15. It is teased to support artificial intelligence (AI) features like Google's Circle to Search. For optics, the handset will carry a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will also feature a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It is confirmed to support several AI-enabled photography features, too. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Features, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation.
Qualcomm’s Big Showcase at IMC 2025: Drones, AR Glasses, Royal Enfield’s First EV, and More

