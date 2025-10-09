Samsung's One UI 8.5 update will introduce an automatic call screening feature, according to details shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter). Users will be able to customise when and how this feature is activated, and it could offer similar control as the call screening feature on Google Pixel phones. Leaked images suggest that the One UI 8.5 update may use Galaxy AI to automatically answer incoming calls after a preset duration, adding greater convenience and flexibility to call management. Samsung users can already use Bixby Text Call for manual call screening in supported regions.

How Samsung's AI-Powered Automatic Call Screening Works on One UI 8.5

A post on X by user @GalaxyTechie contains several screenshots that give us a peek at the new AI-powered call screening feature. The Auto Answer with AI feature is reportedly present in One UI 8.5 beta builds. Samsung Galaxy phones could intelligently handle incoming calls when users are busy or in Do Not Disturb mode, according to details spotted in these screenshots.

The AI in Samsung's upcoming feature can automatically answer incoming calls after a set duration, according to one of the images shared by the user. One can also set a time between 5 and 30 seconds, or set a custom duration, for this feature. During this period, the Galaxy phone will pick up calls even when the user is busy or unable to respond immediately.

Once the AI answers, it can reportedly respond to callers in real time using speech recognition. This means it listens to what the caller says and generates an appropriate reply automatically.

One of the screenshots also shows that users can take control of the call at any time. If they prefer, they can let the AI handle the conversation entirely and later review a transcript of the call. This helps users keep track of what was said without needing to be actively involved.

Additionally, one can also select which types of calls the AI will answer. Options could include spam, scam, advertisement calls, deliveries, or other categories, if the leaked images are any indication. This helps ensure the AI only answers calls that the user wants it to handle.

In one of the screenshots, Samsung clarifies that while the AI sends voice data to servers to process responses, the information is not stored. Users also likely have full control and can disable the feature at any time via Call Settings, ensuring privacy and flexibility.

The screenshots of the feature come shortly after Android Authority discovered the same feature in an APK teardown. This means that Galaxy smartphone users could soon have access to a tool that resembles automatic call screening and live transcripts that are available on Google Pixel phones.