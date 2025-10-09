Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Testing Galaxy AI Call Assist Feature With Automatic Call Screening on One UI 8.5: Report

Samsung Testing Galaxy AI Call Assist Feature With Automatic Call Screening on One UI 8.5: Report

Galaxy AI on One UI 8.5 could automatically answer calls after a preset duration, ranging from 5 to 30 seconds, or a custom time period.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 16:32 IST
Samsung Testing Galaxy AI Call Assist Feature With Automatic Call Screening on One UI 8.5: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured) will likely be one of the first models to get the One UI 8.5 update

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Auto Answer with AI may handle calls when busy or on DND
  • Users can set AI to answer calls after 5–30 seconds or a custom time
  • AI responds in real time and lets users review call transcripts later
Samsung's One UI 8.5 update will introduce an automatic call screening feature, according to details shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter). Users will be able to customise when and how this feature is activated, and it could offer similar control as the call screening feature on Google Pixel phones. Leaked images suggest that the One UI 8.5 update may use Galaxy AI to automatically answer incoming calls after a preset duration, adding greater convenience and flexibility to call management. Samsung users can already use Bixby Text Call for manual call screening in supported regions. 

How Samsung's AI-Powered Automatic Call Screening Works on One UI 8.5

A post on X by user @GalaxyTechie contains several screenshots that give us a peek at the new AI-powered call screening feature. The Auto Answer with AI feature is reportedly present in One UI 8.5 beta builds. Samsung Galaxy phones could intelligently handle incoming calls when users are busy or in Do Not Disturb mode, according to details spotted in these screenshots. 

The AI in Samsung's upcoming feature can automatically answer incoming calls after a set duration, according to one of the images shared by the user. One can also set a time between 5 and 30 seconds, or set a custom duration, for this feature. During this period, the Galaxy phone will pick up calls even when the user is busy or unable to respond immediately.

Once the AI answers, it can reportedly respond to callers in real time using speech recognition. This means it listens to what the caller says and generates an appropriate reply automatically.

One of the screenshots also shows that users can take control of the call at any time. If they prefer, they can let the AI handle the conversation entirely and later review a transcript of the call. This helps users keep track of what was said without needing to be actively involved.

Additionally, one can also select which types of calls the AI will answer. Options could include spam, scam, advertisement calls, deliveries, or other categories, if the leaked images are any indication. This helps ensure the AI only answers calls that the user wants it to handle.

In one of the screenshots, Samsung clarifies that while the AI sends voice data to servers to process responses, the information is not stored. Users also likely have full control and can disable the feature at any time via Call Settings, ensuring privacy and flexibility.

The screenshots of the feature come shortly after Android Authority discovered the same feature in an APK teardown. This means that Galaxy smartphone users could soon have access to a tool that resembles automatic call screening and live transcripts that are available on Google Pixel phones.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8.5, Automatic Call Screening, AI Call Screening

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8.5, Automatic Call Screening, AI Call Screening
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
