Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

The tablets will likely be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with up to 2TB of expandable storage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 10:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is the purported successor to Galaxy Tab S9 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is reportedly powered by Exynos 1580 processor
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 FE price may start at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 54,000)
  • Both models are likely to support 45W wired charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has been rumoured to be in development for some time now, comprising the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Ahead of anything concrete, a leak has spilled the beans on the expected pricing and specifications of the tablets. Both models are said to be powered by Samsung Foundry's Exynos 1580 SoC and may support 45W wired charging. Meanwhile, the purported Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has also been listed on a Dutch retailer website which hints towards its imminent debut.

Samsung Galaxy S10 FE Series Specifications (Expected)

Tipster @MysteryLupin shared what appears to be official marketing material for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE model may be equipped with a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Plus model could have a bigger 13.1-inch WQXGA+ 90Hz LCD screen.

Both of the purported tablets are reported to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1580, a 64-bit octa-core processor based on a 4nm node. They will likely be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with up to 2TB expandable storage. For optics, the tablets are speculated to have a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, while the front may get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). Samsung could equip the tablets with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are likely to pack 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh batteries, respectively. They may get support for 45W wired charging. The specifications are corroborated by Dutch retailer Belsimpel which has already listed them on its website with shipping beginning in five to seven days, hinting towards its imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to start at EUR €579 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi model and EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the purported Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ may cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the aforementioned storage configurations, respectively.

The 5G cellular models of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series are reported to cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,000) more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Price, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Tomb Raider Developer Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jewel Thief, Viduthalai Part 2, and More
  2. OnePlus 12R, Nord 4 and Pad 2 Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  4. Realme 14 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Urban Harmonic 2080 2.1 Channel Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India
  6. Robinhood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nithiin's Heist Comedy
  7. iQOO Z10 Charging Speed Revealed; India Pricing Tipped
  8. Corning's Gorilla Glass Cereamic Launched, to Debut on a Motorola Device
  9. Motorola Edge 60 Pro May Reportedly Come With a New Mystery Button
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price, Specs Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Urban Harmonic 2080 2.1 Channel Soundbar With 80W Output, 3D Surround Sound Launched in India
  2. YouTube Is Testing New System for Reducing Notifications from Infrequently Watched Channels
  3. Google Rolling Out New Features Across Its Platforms to Help Users Plan Vacations
  4. Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic With Improved Drop Performance for Mobile Devices Launched
  5. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoCs; Other Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus China President Hints at Upcoming Compact Flagship; OnePlus 13T Renders Leaked Online
  7. Ubisoft Forms New Subsidiary for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six Franchises Backed by Tencent
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Update Lets Users Set It as Default App for Calls and Messages
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Price at $86,000, Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses
  10. Google Chrome Update Fixes Zero-Day Security Flaw That Targeted Media, Government and Educational Institutions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »