Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has been rumoured to be in development for some time now, comprising the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Ahead of anything concrete, a leak has spilled the beans on the expected pricing and specifications of the tablets. Both models are said to be powered by Samsung Foundry's Exynos 1580 SoC and may support 45W wired charging. Meanwhile, the purported Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has also been listed on a Dutch retailer website which hints towards its imminent debut.

Samsung Galaxy S10 FE Series Specifications (Expected)

Tipster @MysteryLupin shared what appears to be official marketing material for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE model may be equipped with a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Plus model could have a bigger 13.1-inch WQXGA+ 90Hz LCD screen.

Both of the purported tablets are reported to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1580, a 64-bit octa-core processor based on a 4nm node. They will likely be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with up to 2TB expandable storage. For optics, the tablets are speculated to have a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, while the front may get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). Samsung could equip the tablets with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are likely to pack 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh batteries, respectively. They may get support for 45W wired charging. The specifications are corroborated by Dutch retailer Belsimpel which has already listed them on its website with shipping beginning in five to seven days, hinting towards its imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to start at EUR €579 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi model and EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the purported Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ may cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the aforementioned storage configurations, respectively.

The 5G cellular models of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series are reported to cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,000) more.