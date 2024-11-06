Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to launch in Q2 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim can get watered-down features as the Galaxy S25
  • The Galaxy S25 series is expected to get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will launch in H1 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could join the Galaxy S25 series next year. The lineup usually includes a base, a Plus, and an Ultra variant. However, there could be a new model next year. As the name suggests, the Slim version is expected to be thinner than the other models. It is tipped to compete with the purported iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air. Not much is known about the expected features of the Galaxy S25 Slim, but it has now reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number SM-S937, according to a Smartprix report. A US variant of the handset with the model number SM-S937U appeared on the website as well. This suggests that the phone could launch in both the US and global markets.

Notably, the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 carries the SM-S931 model number, while the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models have the model numbers SM-S936 and SM-S938, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch Timeline

An earlier report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be introduced in Q2 2025, a few months after the Galaxy S25 series launch. The thinner version could see a limited release as the company is said to gauge customer response to the handset. 

While not much is known about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, it is expected to arrive with watered-down features compared to the base Galaxy S25 model, similar to the Fan Edition models.

Notably, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants have been tipped to be slimmer than the preceding Galaxy S24 series handsets. Previous reports suggested that all Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones will carry Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets.

Samsung recently confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will be unveiled in the first half of 2025. An exact launch date will likely be announced closer to the event. It is expected to arrive sometime in January or February.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
