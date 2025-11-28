Technology News
English Edition
  Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip

Vivo S50 Pro Mini is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3 million points.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2025 12:59 IST
Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo S50 Pro Mini is teased to feature an all-aerospace-grade aluminium frame

Highlights
  • The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip
  • It is teased to have a 6.31-inch flat display and compact flagship design
  • The handset includes a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
The Vivo S50 series is scheduled to be launched in China in December, comprising two models — the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed key specifications of the Pro Mini variant. The upcoming handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a Sony IMX882 sensor.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Confirmed

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared key specifications of the upcoming Vivo S50 Pro Mini. It is poised to be introduced as a compact flagship, sporting a 6.31-inch flat display.

Powering the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, offering a maximum speed of 9,600Mbps, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. As per the official, this is the first time that a S-series handset will feature the latest flagship Snapdragon processor. It is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3 million points.

For optics, the Vivo handset is confirmed to sport a dual rear camera setup. It will comprise an ultra-sensitive large sensor for the main camera and a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens. There is also a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Vivo says its upcoming phone will deliver the same full focal length zoom flash as the flagship Vivo models.

Haptics on the upcoming handset will be handled by an X-axis linear motor, while it is confirmed to get a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint 2.0 for biometric security. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is said to have an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Vivo has also confirmed the battery specifications of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini. It will pack a 6,500mAh “Blue Sea” battery. The handset will support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Realme C85 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

