Amazon frequently announces new sale events, bringing deals on a range of products, like electronics, apparel, and home appliances. While the deals could be tempting, you might often receive a damaged or an incorrect product. Moreover, online images can be deceiving, too, and you might feel that the item you ordered doesn't serve its purpose. In such cases, you would want to return the product you ordered from Amazon. There are multiple ways you can initiate a return, requesting a pickup and a refund.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you return an eligible product you purchased from Amazon.

How to Return an Item on Amazon India via Website

Open the Amazon website. Click on the Sign in button in the top right corner. Enter your credentials or your registered phone number of the account you ordered the item from. Once signed in, you can tap on the Returns & Orders button. Scroll to the order you wish to return. Then, click on the Return This Order > select a reason for returning the item. (It is to be noted that if the return window is over, then the return option will not appear.) Select a preferred time for pickup. Click on Confirm. Amazon will send you a notification confirming the request and initiating a pickup and a refund.

How to Return an Item on Amazon India via the Amazon Mobile App

Download the Amazon mobile app if you haven't already. Follow the same sign-in process as for the website. Click on the You menu at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap on the Order button in the top left corner. Click on the item you wish to return. If the item is eligible for return, the app will display the option. Tap on the Return this order button and select a reason for return. Then, pick a time for pickup and hit Confirm. You will receive the confirmation on your phone, along with the estimated time for the refund.

FAQs

1. How can I return an Amazon item online?

Amazon allows its customers to return an item via the mobile app and website.

2. Can I return an item after opening the packaging of an Amazon product?

While you can return certain products after the package has been opened, Amazon does not allow the same for intimate items or consumables. Please read the terms and conditions carefully before placing the order.

3. Can I return the Amazon item after 10 days?

No, Amazon does not allow users to return an item after the return window is closed. However, you can contact the company via the chatbot on the website and mobile app if there is a similar concern.

4. Where can I check the status of my return?

You can check the status of your return via the Amazon India website or mobile app.

