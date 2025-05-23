Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi 15S Pro With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15S Pro is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 11:03 IST
Xiaomi 15S Pro With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15S Pro comes in Dragon Scale Fibre Version and Far Sky Blue finishes

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15S Pro has a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Xiaomi 15S Pro supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
Xiaomi 15S Pro was launched in China on Thursday. This is the first handset from the Chinese OEM to be equipped with its in-house 3nm 10-core XRING 01 chipset. The phone supports 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM paired with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage and ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The Xiaomi 15s Pro carries a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It packs a 6,100mAh battery with support for wired as well as wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 15S Pro Price, Availability

Xiaomi 15S Pro price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,500). The phone is offered in Dragon Scale Fibre Version and Far Sky Blue finishes. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the official e-store. 

Xiaomi 15S Pro Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 15S Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K (3,100×1,440 pixels) OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness level, a 1,920Hz PWM dimming rate, and Xiaomi's Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well. The handset is powered by the company's newest 3nm 10-core XRING 01 chipset with an Immortalis-G925 GPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15S Pro has a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.31-inch Light Fusion 900 primary sensor with an f/1.44 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also gets a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor coupled with a 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and macro functionalities, alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, 10x in-sensor lossless zoom, f/2.5 aperture, and OIS support. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel OV32B40 front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro packs a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. The phone has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone measures 161.3×75.3×8.33mm in size and weighs 216g.

Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15S Pro Price, Xiaomi 15S Pro Launch, Xiaomi 15S Pro Features, Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi
Xiaomi 15S Pro With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
