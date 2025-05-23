Xiaomi 15S Pro was launched in China on Thursday. This is the first handset from the Chinese OEM to be equipped with its in-house 3nm 10-core XRING 01 chipset. The phone supports 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM paired with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage and ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The Xiaomi 15s Pro carries a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It packs a 6,100mAh battery with support for wired as well as wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 15S Pro Price, Availability

Xiaomi 15S Pro price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,500). The phone is offered in Dragon Scale Fibre Version and Far Sky Blue finishes. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the official e-store.

Xiaomi 15S Pro Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 15S Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K (3,100×1,440 pixels) OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness level, a 1,920Hz PWM dimming rate, and Xiaomi's Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well. The handset is powered by the company's newest 3nm 10-core XRING 01 chipset with an Immortalis-G925 GPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15S Pro has a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.31-inch Light Fusion 900 primary sensor with an f/1.44 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also gets a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor coupled with a 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and macro functionalities, alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, 10x in-sensor lossless zoom, f/2.5 aperture, and OIS support. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel OV32B40 front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro packs a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. The phone has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone measures 161.3×75.3×8.33mm in size and weighs 216g.

