Xiaomi kicked off its Upgrade Days sale in India on June 1 offering notable discounts on a wide range of devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, tablets and more. A slew of smartphones, including the Xiaomi 15 series, Redmi Note 14 series, and Redmi 14C 5G, are listed with discounted prices during the sale. It also brings discounts and deals on Xiaomi QLED TV series, Xiaomi Pad 7, and others. The Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale is scheduled to conclude on June 8.

Xiaomi's Upgrade Days Sale Is Live Now

The Upgrade Days sale by Xiaomi is currently live on Mi.com and will go on till Sunday. The sale offers bank-based discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.

With bank discounts, the flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra can be purchased for Rs. 99,999, instead of the regular price of Rs. 1,09,999. Similarly, the Xiaomi 15 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 59,999 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 79,999. The deal price includes a Rs. 5,000 bank discount.

The Redmi Note 14 series is listed with up to Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. By applying the bank offer and exchange discount, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ can be purchased for a price tag of Rs. 27,999, down from the original price of Rs. 34,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro, originally priced at Rs. 23,999, is available for Rs. 21,999 and the vanilla Redmi Note 14 is priced at Rs. 15,999, instead of Rs. 21,999.

Further, the Redmi 13 5G sees a steep drop from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 12,499 in the Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale. The ongoing sale offers the Redmi A4 5G at Rs. 7,999 (original price Rs. 10,999) and the Redmi 14C 5G at Rs. 9,499, instead of Rs. 12,999. Another affordable pick is the Redmi A5 for Rs. 6,499, down from the original rate of Rs. 8,999.

Xiaomi QLED TV series is being offer at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 during the ongoing Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale. This marks a discount of Rs. 13,000, including an additional Rs. 1,000 bank-based discount. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 4K TV series starts at Rs. 24,499 with a Rs. 2,000 bank discount. This lineup had a starting price of Rs. 42,999 at launch.

For tablet buyers, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is being offered with a Rs. 8,000 discount during the sale along with an Rs. 1,000 bank offer. It can be purchased for Rs. 26,999 instead of the original rate of Rs. 34,999.

Other notable deals include Redmi Buds 6 for Rs. 2,799, the Redmi Watch Move for Rs. 1,999, and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10K for Rs. 1,099.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.