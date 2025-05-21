Xiaomi 16 is expected to go official in the last quarter of this year as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 15. As we wait for the official launch, a leaked Computer-aided design (CAD) render of the handsets hints at its design. The Xiaomi 16 is seen with a triple rear camera unit in the leaked render. The overall look of the phone appears similar to its predecessor, but the leak points to a dual-tone design. The Xiaomi 16 is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Maijinbu Official shared an alleged CAD render of the unannounced Xiaomi 16. Design-wise, the new phone looks has some resemblance to the Xiaomi 15. It has a hole-punch display and a squircle camera module arranged in the top left corner of the back panel. The camera island is seen with three sensors, an LED flash, and Leica branding. The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the left spine of the phone.

The alleged render indicates a dual-tone design for the Xiaomi 16. It has slightly rounded edges and narrow bezels on all sides. The USB Type-C port, speaker, and the SIM tray are said to be located on the bottom line.

Xiaomi 16 is said to launch in China in September alongside the Xiaomi 16 Pro. The phones are believed to be the first to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. Qualcomm is expected to unveil the flagship chipset at the Snapdragon Summit in September this year.

The Xiaomi 16 is rumoured to have a compact form factor with a 6.32-inch flat display. It is tipped to run on the HyperOS 3 interface, based on Android 16. It could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

As per past leaks, the battery capacity of the Xiaomi 16 will be around 7,000mAh. Xiaomi is rumoured to use the latest silicon-carbon (Si/C) technology in the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro.