Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 16 Early Render Shows Dual Tone Design, Triple Rear Cameras

The Xiaomi 16 is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 15:34 IST
Xiaomi 16 Early Render Shows Dual Tone Design, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Majinbu Official

Xiaomi 16 is said to launch in China in September alongside the Xiaomi 16 Pro

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 is said to launch in China in September
  • Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC could power the phone
  • The Xiaomi 16 is likely to pack a 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi 16 is expected to go official in the last quarter of this year as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 15. As we wait for the official launch, a leaked Computer-aided design (CAD) render of the handsets hints at its design. The Xiaomi 16 is seen with a triple rear camera unit in the leaked render. The overall look of the phone appears similar to its predecessor, but the leak points to a dual-tone design. The Xiaomi 16 is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. 

Maijinbu Official shared an alleged CAD render of the unannounced Xiaomi 16. Design-wise, the new phone looks has some resemblance to the Xiaomi 15. It has a hole-punch display and a squircle camera module arranged in the top left corner of the back panel. The camera island is seen with three sensors, an LED flash, and Leica branding. The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the left spine of the phone.

The alleged render indicates a dual-tone design for the Xiaomi 16. It has slightly rounded edges and narrow bezels on all sides. The USB Type-C port, speaker, and the SIM tray are said to be located on the bottom line.

Xiaomi 16 is said to launch in China in September alongside the Xiaomi 16 Pro. The phones are believed to be the first to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. Qualcomm is expected to unveil the flagship chipset at the Snapdragon Summit in September this year.

The Xiaomi 16 is rumoured to have a compact form factor with a 6.32-inch flat display. It is tipped to run on the HyperOS 3 interface, based on Android 16. It could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. 

As per past leaks, the battery capacity of the Xiaomi 16 will be around 7,000mAh. Xiaomi is rumoured to use the latest silicon-carbon (Si/C) technology in the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Specifications, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ExpertBook P3 Series With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor Launched at Computex 2025

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 Early Render Shows Dual Tone Design, Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Wants Websites to Have an AI-Powered Natural Language Interface
  2. Google I/O 2025: Here Are All the Major AI Announcements
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ WithÂ Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,800mAh Battery Launched
  4. HP Launches OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July
  6. Google's New Beam Video Communication Platform Can Turn 2D Video Into 3D
  7. Realme 14T 5G First Impressions
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  9. Apple WWDC 2025 Scheduled From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know
  10. Gemini 2.5 Series Gets Improved Capabilities and a Deep Think Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  2. Xiaomi 16 Early Render Shows Dual Tone Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. HP OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Android 16 Release: Everything You Can Expect from Google’s Upcoming OS Update
  5. Google I/O 2025: Everything Announced From Gemini 2.5, AI Mode to Project Astra
  6. Asus ExpertBook P3 Series With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor Launched at Computex 2025
  7. Tesla on Track to Launch Robotaxi Trial in Austin, Texas, by June End, Musk Says
  8. Stellar Blade Sequel Confirmed by Shift Up, Launch Planned Before 2027
  9. Epic Games' Fortnite Returns to Apple App Store in US After Nearly Five Years
  10. Amazon's Drones Can Now Deliver New Categories of Devices Like iPhone, AirPods and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »