Samsung recently confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy S25 series in the first half of next year. While there's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official date, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy Unpacked event for unveiling the Galaxy S25 series will indeed happen in January. The upcoming lineup is said to include three models — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung is tipped to launch the models in seven distinct colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted an alleged marketing image of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which reveals the event date. According to the poster, the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22 (in Italian).

There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event yet, however, the new leak is in line with previously speculated schedules.

A recent rumour claimed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Jose, California. Samsung is expected to show off its recently announced Project Moohan XR headset at the event alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Besides the regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, Samsung could unveil the long-rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim during the event.

Galaxy S25 Colour Options Tipped

Further, Evan Blass has shared potential colour options for the Galaxy S25 lineup in a separate post. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to be available in blue black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow colour options.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to be available in titanium black, titanium grey, titanium jade green, titanium jet black, titanium pink gold, titanium silver blue, and titanium white silver colour options.

All models in the Galaxy S25 lineup are speculated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They are likely to come with new Galaxy AI features.

