Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Could Take Place on January 22; Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Could Take Place on January 22; Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ could come in blue black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Could Take Place on January 22; Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

All models in the Galaxy S25 lineup are speculated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date just tipped by Evan Blass
  • The brand is tipped to launch the models in seven distinct colour options
  • Samsung could unveil the long-rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim during the event.
Advertisement

Samsung recently confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy S25 series in the first half of next year. While there's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official date, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy Unpacked event for unveiling the Galaxy S25 series will indeed happen in January. The upcoming lineup is said to include three models — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung is tipped to launch the models in seven distinct colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted an alleged marketing image of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which reveals the event date. According to the poster, the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22 (in Italian).

There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event yet, however, the new leak is in line with previously speculated schedules.

A recent rumour claimed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Jose, California. Samsung is expected to show off its recently announced Project Moohan XR headset at the event alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Besides the regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, Samsung could unveil the long-rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim during the event.

Galaxy S25 Colour Options Tipped

Further, Evan Blass has shared potential colour options for the Galaxy S25 lineup in a separate post. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to be available in blue black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow colour options.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to be available in titanium black, titanium grey, titanium jade green, titanium jet black, titanium pink gold, titanium silver blue, and titanium white silver colour options.

All models in the Galaxy S25 lineup are speculated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They are likely to come with new Galaxy AI features. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Rolling Out Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced Model to Paid Subscribers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Could Take Place on January 22; Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »