NexPhone Unveiled With 64-Megapixel Camera and Support for Android 16, Linux and Windows 11

NexPhone features Mobile UI, which provides a grid-style UI when running Windows 11.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 January 2026 13:54 IST
NexPhone Unveiled With 64-Megapixel Camera and Support for Android 16, Linux and Windows 11

Photo Credit: NexDeck

NexPhone can run Windows 11, as well as Android 16 and Linux OS

Highlights
  • The NexPhone supports Android, Linux, and Windows 11 via multi-boot
  • It is powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QCM6490 chipset
  • The NexPhone will go on sale globally in Q3 2026
Lapdock accessories manufacturer NexDeck unveiled its new smartphone on Wednesday. The handset, dubbed NexPhone, can run on three operating systems, including Android 16 and Linux. It also has dual-booting capabilities, enabling it to run Windows 11 as well, using a custom launcher shell interface. The NexPhone comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by Qualcomm's Dragonwing QCM6490 chipset. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

NexPhone Price, Availability

The NexPhone is priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, in a Dark Gray colourway. Customers can pre-reserve the smartphone via the company's website right now by paying a $199 (roughly Rs. 18,000) deposit, which contributes to its total cost.

The smartphone will be available for purchase beginning Q3 2026.

NexPhone Features, Specifications

What makes NexPhone stand out is its ability to run three operating systems. As per the company, it runs on NexOS with support for multi-boot. This is claimed to let users run Android 16 apps in desktop mode and launch a Dembian, a full Linux OS with hardware acceleration. The smartphone also supports an optional multi-boot configuration for Windows 11 on Arm, which means it can become a full Windows 11 PC and can be connected to an external monitor, too.

NexDeck says it has built Mobile UI for the smartphone, which provides a grid-style UI when running Windows 11, a throwback to the Nokia Lumia and other Windows-powered phones of the past.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM NexPhone sports a 6.58-inch (1,080 x 2,403 pixels) LCD screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 403PPI pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCM6490 chipset, which is compatible with Windows. The octa-core SoC has a 64-bit architecture with a peak clock speed of up to 2.7GHz. It is paired with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and a Qualcomm Adreno 643 GPU.

For optics, the NexPhone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary camera and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L6XX ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it sports a 10-megapixel Samsung S5K3J1SX sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset supports video recording in up to 4K 30 fps resolution.

Connectivity options on the NexPhone include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and USB Type-C 3.1. The company claims it has support for direct connection to USB Type-C monitors and includes a five-port USB Type-C hub for HDMI monitors, mice and keyboards, USB Type-A peripherals, and USB Type-C PD charging.

The NexPhone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging along with wireless charging. It has MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68 + IP69K dust and water resistance rating.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
