Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get Stronger Hinge, Smaller Crease and Other Design Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to feature Samsung’s ProVisual Engine AI photography tools.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 February 2025 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a better hinge mechanism

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to feature 25W fast charging support
  • It is tipped to feature new flexible glass
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to land in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to be unveiled in the second half of this year. While leaks have already hinted at a few details about the clamshell foldable from Samsung, there's still a lot to be known. A new leak has now surfaced online suggesting that the upcoming clamshell foldable phone will feature a new hinge design and a less visible crease. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also tipped to come with an improved display, faster charging speed, and a slimmer build.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Get These Upgrades Over Galaxy Z Flip 6

Tipster PandaFlash X (@PandaFlashPro) on X posted a few details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The upcoming foldable clamshell is said to come with many design upgrades over its predecessor. It is said to get a stronger hinge and a less visible crease. The phone is tipped to feature new flexible glass and a larger vapour chamber for thermal management.

As per the tipster, Samsung has improved the efficiency of the display in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is said to gain Samsung's ProScaler display algorithm, that was first announced with the Galaxy S25 series. It is also said to pack a new version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine AI photography tools. The handset could have a slimmer body as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to retain the 25W fast charging support of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new model, however, is said to offer slightly faster charging speed.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be announced in July, as the previous two models had July launches. It is tipped to be equipped with the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 chipset. It is expected to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM. The phone could run on Android 15-based One UI 7.1 and sport a display with 2,600 nits of peak brightness levels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
