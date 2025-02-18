Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to be unveiled in the second half of this year. While leaks have already hinted at a few details about the clamshell foldable from Samsung, there's still a lot to be known. A new leak has now surfaced online suggesting that the upcoming clamshell foldable phone will feature a new hinge design and a less visible crease. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also tipped to come with an improved display, faster charging speed, and a slimmer build.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Get These Upgrades Over Galaxy Z Flip 6

Tipster PandaFlash X (@PandaFlashPro) on X posted a few details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The upcoming foldable clamshell is said to come with many design upgrades over its predecessor. It is said to get a stronger hinge and a less visible crease. The phone is tipped to feature new flexible glass and a larger vapour chamber for thermal management.

As per the tipster, Samsung has improved the efficiency of the display in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is said to gain Samsung's ProScaler display algorithm, that was first announced with the Galaxy S25 series. It is also said to pack a new version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine AI photography tools. The handset could have a slimmer body as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to retain the 25W fast charging support of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new model, however, is said to offer slightly faster charging speed.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be announced in July, as the previous two models had July launches. It is tipped to be equipped with the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 chipset. It is expected to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM. The phone could run on Android 15-based One UI 7.1 and sport a display with 2,600 nits of peak brightness levels.