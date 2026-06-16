Nothing has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development at the Indian Institute of Science to support deep-tech innovation, startup growth and technology design in India. The collaborations will focus on mentorship, industry engagement, startup support and hands-on learning opportunities for students, researchers and entrepreneurs. The initiative aims to strengthen links between academia and industry while supporting the commercialisation of research and innovation.

Nothing Partners Top Indian Institutes to Support Research and Startups

The London-based consumer technology company announced that it has signed separate memoranda of understanding with IIT Roorkee and FSID at IISc during Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France. The agreements were signed by Nothing Co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis along with IIT Roorkee Director K K Pant and IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan.

Under the agreement with IIT Roorkee, Nothing is expected to support students and aspiring innovators through mentorship programmes, expert-led sessions, industry case studies and knowledge-sharing activities. The collaboration is said to cover areas including entrepreneurship, deep-tech innovation, product engineering and electronic design. The partners will also explore organising an Industrial Design Challenge to provide participants with practical experience in consumer technology design and product development, according to the press release.

At IISc, the partnership is said to be implemented through FSID, the institute's innovation and incubation arm. The collaboration is expected to focus on startups incubated within the IISc ecosystem through mentorship, networking opportunities and startup-focused programmes.

Nothing and FSID are also expected to examine opportunities for pilot projects and commercial engagements involving incubated ventures. Students and founders may additionally benefit from training programmes, guest lectures and visits to the company's facilities.

The partners said the agreements are intended to build closer ties between universities, startups, and industry. The collaborations are expected to contribute to India's efforts to advance deep-tech entrepreneurship, strengthen innovation-led businesses and translate research into market-ready technologies.

Nothing, which develops smartphones and audio products, has identified India as a key market and said the partnerships form part of its long-term engagement with the country's innovation and technology landscape.