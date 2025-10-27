Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Google Testing New App Bubbling Feature to Improve Multitasking on Android Tablets: Report

Google Testing New App Bubbling Feature to Improve Multitasking on Android Tablets: Report

Google may roll out app bubbling for tablets with Android 16’s first Quarterly Platform Release in 2026, or possibly with Android 17.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2025 13:41 IST
Google Testing New App Bubbling Feature to Improve Multitasking on Android Tablets: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Currently, Google only allows users to bubble conversations on Android tablets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android already offers capable multitasking on phones and tablets
  • Users may soon be able to launch any Android app in a floating bubble
  • It would allow for quick switching and better control while multitasking
Advertisement

Google is reportedly refining multitasking on Android tablets, as seen in new code discovered in the latest Android Canary 2510 release. According to a recent report, the company may introduce a feature that allows users to “bubble” apps by dragging their icons from the bottom corner of the screen. This updated approach will likely replace the earlier “bubble anything” feature found in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, with an aim to make app switching and multitasking more seamless and intuitive on larger displays.

Google Testing New App Bubbling Feature to Improve Multitasking

An Android Authority report has uncovered new references to Google's upcoming multitasking feature in the latest Android Canary 2510 release. The code hints at a redesigned “bubble apps” system for tablets, allowing users to drag an app's icon from one of the screen's bottom corners to turn it into a floating window. When users perform this gesture for the first time, a tutorial will reportedly appear, showing how to “drag to the bottom corners to make it float,” along with an animation demonstrating the process from the taskbar.

The report suggests that users might be able to launch almost any Android app in a floating bubble window, making multitasking smoother and more flexible. This would allow for quick switching and better control when managing multiple apps on larger displays.

Android already offers capable multitasking on phones and tablets, with Google continuing to enhance the experience through features like the 90:10 split-screen mode. However, tablet multitasking still has room to improve. The new bubbling system appears to be Google's next step toward making multitasking on Android tablets more seamless and intuitive.

Currently, Android only allows users to bubble conversations, allowing chat windows to float over other apps for quick access. Expanding this to full apps on tablets seems like a natural next step for Google's multitasking efforts.

While there's always a chance the feature could be delayed or scrapped, the inclusion of a full tutorial and animations suggests it's nearing completion. Google may roll out app bubbling for tablets with Android 16's first Quarterly Platform Release in 2026, or possibly with Android 17.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android Tablets, Google, Android, Multitasking Feature
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Extends Rally Above $115,500 as Market Optimism Builds Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Related Stories

Google Testing New App Bubbling Feature to Improve Multitasking on Android Tablets: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  4. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  5. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  7. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
  10. Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode is Reportedly Coming This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »