Technology News
English Edition

EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta

The European Union's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA) took effect in 2022 aiming to curb the power of Big Tech

By Reuters | Updated: 14 January 2025 19:06 IST
EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Maximalfocus

The DMA was set to ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals of Big Tech firms

Highlights
  • The DMA is one of the most stringent regulations
  • The DMA targets tech giants' market dominance
  • The DMA can impose fines up to 10 percent of a company's annual revenue
Advertisement

The European Commission is reevaluating its probes into tech giants including Apple, Meta and Alphabet's Google, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The tech giants have urged US President-elect Trump to challenge European Union's regulatory scrutiny against them.

The implications of Trump's presidency were a factor in the review, one source told the newspaper, clarifying that his victory had not triggered it.

The review could lead to Brussels reducing or changing the range of the probes, and will cover all cases launched since March 2024 under the European Union's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), the report said, citing sources.

The DMA is one of the most stringent regulations targeting tech giants' market dominance, it dictates what the world's largest tech platforms can and cannot do, and can impose fines up to 10 percent of a company's annual revenue.

All decisions and potential fines will be paused while the review is completed, but technical work on the cases will continue, the newspaper said.

Regulators are now waiting for political direction to take final decisions on the Google, Apple, and Meta cases, the report said.

Apple, Meta, Google and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DMA took effect in 2022 aiming to curb the power of Big Tech and ensuring a level playing field for smaller rivals.

Last week, Meta scrapped its US fact-checking program in one of the biggest overhauls of its approach to managing political content on its services. This comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been signaling a desire to mend fences with the incoming Trump administration.

The EU is mulling an expansion into its investigation into whether Trump's close ally Elon Musk's social media network X breached its content moderation rules, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: European Commission, Apple, Meta, Alphabet, Google, big tech, eu
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
OnePlus 13 Gets First Software Update With Gemini Nano, Camera Improvements and More

Related Stories

EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  3. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  4. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  6. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
  3. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
  4. Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
  5. EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
  6. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  7. Tether Set to Relocate Head Office to Crypto-Friendly El Salvador
  8. White Dwarf’s Unexplainable Rapid Spin Finally Decoded by Scientists
  9. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in the Works With Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
  10. Antarctic Ice Sheet Melting May Intensify Volcanic Eruptions, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »