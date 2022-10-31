Technology News
  • Twitter Blue to Reportedly Cost $20 a Month as Musk Revises Verification Process

Twitter Blue to Reportedly Cost $20 a Month as Musk Revises Verification Process

Users would reportedly have to subscribe to Twitter Blue or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward.

By Reuters |  Updated: 31 October 2022 10:46 IST
Twitter Blue to Reportedly Cost $20 a Month as Musk Revises Verification Process

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service

Highlights
  • Elon Musk took over the ownership of Twitter last week
  • Twitter Blue offers "exclusive access to premium features"
  • The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month

Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400) a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

The CEO of Tesla has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Separately, The Verge reported on Sunday that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service, which offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70 percent had said yes.

Musk has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, according to a separate Verge report on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Tesla

