Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works

FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works

Developer Alitheon says every registered object will have a FeaturePrint, a set of numbers that characterises its unique features — like a fingerprint.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 15:26 IST
FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works

Photo Credit: Alitheon

FeaturePrint can be used to identify any object that is registered with the system

Highlights
  • FeaturePrint is an optical AI tool that can determine authenticity
  • The mobile apps for FeaturePrint are not accessible via public app stores
  • The FeaturePrint app can even be used to authenticate artwork or gold

Identifying counterfeit and fake products can be a difficult task and requires ample knowledge of the characteristics and appearance of the original objects. A new artificial intelligence-based app claims to identify whether a product is genuine based on a single photo clicked with a smartphone. The app uses optical AI to identify an object and does not rely on bar codes, holograms, markers, RFID technology, stickers, or engraved markings. However, it can only authenticate products that are already registered with the service.

Developed by Washington-based Alitheon, the FeaturePrint app can be installed on a smartphone and used for "identification, authentication, or traceability" of a product. Without special scanners or cameras, a user can point their smartphone at a product and identify an authentic product for high value items like gold bars and luxury items, while tracing supply chains and detecting counterfeit items.

According to Alitheon's website, the FeaturePrint optical AI technology can recognise small surface details of any physical item and then convert them into a mathematical set of numbers. Instead of identifying a class of products like other services, this method allows the user to identify a specific object that has already been registered with the FeaturePrint system.

"Proxy" authentication systems like barcode labels, seals, or engraved markings are regularly used to mark products as genuine, but Alitheon point that these markings can be damaged or lost over time. They can also be manipulated and copied in order to commit fraud. In contrast, the company claims that its FeaturePrint service can identify even damaged or broken products, works even when the products are rotated or captured from a different orientation, and supports versioning for audit histories of individual products.

While the company's website has multiple videos showing the product in action, there are no details on how products are enrolled into the FeaturePrint system and how a user can identify an authentic product. Unfortunately, FeaturePrint isn't available to the public to download via the Google Play store or the App Store, while it appears that corporate clients can gain access the service.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FeaturePrint, AI, Artificial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get Bigger Displays This Year to Compete With Samsung: Mark Gurman
Boat Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband With Full Touch Controls, 30 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  3. Redmi Note 12T Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of China Debut
  4. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  6. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  7. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  8. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  9. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  10. Amazon Alexa to Get ChatGPT-Like Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance
  2. FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works
  3. Redmi Note 12T Pro Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Colour Options Teased
  4. The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Development Reportedly Scaled Back, New Single-Player Experience Coming
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped
  6. Computex 2023: Nvidia, MediaTek to Partner on Car Technology for Streaming, Games, AI-Driven Interaction
  7. Boat Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband With Full Touch Controls, 30 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get Bigger Displays This Year to Compete With Samsung: Mark Gurman
  9. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits for iOS and Android, New Nusa Map: Details
  10. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders Leaked; Could Sport a Curved Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.