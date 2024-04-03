Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts

Bitcoin on Wednesday, April 3 reflected a loss of 0.33 percent. With this, its trading value has come to the mark of $65,448 (roughly Rs. 54.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market cap as of April 3 stands at $2.46 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Dogecoin saw gains
  • Polkadot, Polygon saw losses
  • Cosmos, Cronos also registered price dips
The volatile element of the crypto sector is nowhere near its end as several cryptocurrencies are still struggling to find a stable price point to trade at. Bitcoin on Wednesday, April 3, reflected a loss of 0.33 percent. With this, its trading value has come to the mark of $65,448 (roughly Rs. 54.5 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the value of BTC has reduced by $654 (roughly Rs. 54,546). This is the third consecutive day that the most expensive crypto asset has met with price dips.

"There have been a lot of negative sentiments and selling pressure surrounding Bitcoin since the beginning of this quarter. Firstly, the Fed announcements on Tuesday and now the plan of sale of 51,680.33 BTC from the Silk Road seizure, worth over $3.4 billion by the US government,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether joined Bitcoin in registering losses on Wednesday. The asset is trading at the price point of $3,262 (roughly Rs. 2.72 lakh) after incurring a loss of 0.19 percent. Over the last day, ETH's pricing has dropped by $8 (roughly Rs. 667).

With Bitcoin's halving period approaching, the crypto market is experiencing volatility. Other macro-economic factors and developments in the industry are also adding pricing uncertainty for crypto assets at the time leaving many to face losses.

On Wednesday, USD Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot -- all reflected losses on the price chart.

Value drops have also been recorded by Uniswap, Leo, Cosmos, Cronos, and Stellar.

“The crypto market has undergone another session of correction, with many of the top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation trading in the red. Investor sentiment continues to remain bullish fuelled by the expectations of increasing institutional demand for spot BTC ETF and BTC halving. The market is most likely undergoing short-term correction due to BTC's pre-halving retrace period. With investor sentiment at a high, we may see the crypto markets surge again,” the CoinSwitch market desk told Gadgets360.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector dipped by 0.61 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the figure has dropped to $2.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,07,73,908 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Some cryptocurrencies that managed to see gains on Wednesday include Tether, Solana, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

Other profit-making altcoins include Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Tron, Litecoin, and Near Protocol.

Market analysts suggest investors to exercise caution before making investment decisions.

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
