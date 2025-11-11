Technology News
English Edition
Google Play Store to Show Warnings on Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain

Google defines a user session as excessive when it involves more than 2 cumulative hours of non-exempt wake locks within 24 hours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 13:56 IST
Google Play Store to Show Warnings on Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain

Wake locks are used to keep a device awake during background tasks, even when the screen is off

Highlights
  • Google is all set to address excessive app battery drain issues
  • Google co-developed the new metric with Samsung
  • Android app will be flagged for excessive battery use with this update
Google is bringing a new Play Store policy aimed at flagging apps that significantly impact the battery life of your devices. Beginning next year, apps that cause excessive battery drain may display a warning on their Play Store listing, potentially discouraging users from downloading them. These apps could also be excluded from key discovery areas. Google will specifically target apps that misuse the “wake locks” feature, which prevents the device from sleeping even when the screen is off.

Google to Address Excessive App Battery Drain

Google, through its Android Developers Blog, has announced that starting March 1, 2026, the Play Store will display warnings on app listings that cause excessive battery drain. Affected apps will also be excluded from the prominent discovery surfaces, such as recommendations.

Wake locks are used to keep a handset awake during background tasks even when the screen is off. Google considers a user session excessive if it exceeds two hours of non-exempt wake locks within a 24-hour period. Such behaviour will significantly impact battery life. Google offers exemptions that apply to system-level wake locks, which provide clear user benefits, such as audio playback or user-initiated data transfer.

Google states that an app will be flagged for poor performance if more than 5 percent of its user sessions in 28 days exceed this threshold. In such cases, developers will be notified via the Android Vitals overview page, allowing them to address the issue before facing possible visibility penalties on the Play Store.

google android developers blog Android Developers Blog

Excessive wake locks
Photo Credit: Android Developers Blog

 

If an app crosses Google's bad behaviour threshold for excessive wake locks, it might be excluded from the discovery features. Additionally, Google will display a warning, “This app may use more battery than expected due to high background activity,” in red on the app's Play Store listing to alert users that the app may cause faster battery drain.

Google acknowledges that updating an app's code to address battery drain issues can be time-consuming, so the tech giant is now providing developers with early access to this metric. This gives developers time to examine their apps against the “excessive partial wake locks” metric, which is part of the "core technical quality metrics" and resolve potential problems before the Play Store starts applying visibility changes from March 1, 2026.

Google introduced the "excessive wake locks" metric to the Android Vitals dashboard in the Play Console earlier this year. The battery metric is co-developed with Samsung.

Further reading: Google Play Store, Google Play, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Holds Above $105,000 as Institutional Demand and Regulatory Progress Lift Sentiment
Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Launch Date Set For Mid-November

Google Play Store to Show Warnings on Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
