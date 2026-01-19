Technology News
Google Is Reportedly Adding More Verification Layers in Play Store to Curb Sideloading Apps

New code in the Play Store reportedly highlights how Google might be guiding users about the risks of sideloading apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 16:21 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google maintains that sideloading apps on Android via unknown sources poses a serious threat to users

Highlights
  • Google had planned to bring developer verification for sideloading apps
  • The company later said experienced users will be able to sideload
  • The Play Store layer appears to be the second restriction in sideloading
Google is reportedly adding a new verification layer to the Play Store in a bid to curb sideloading of apps on Android devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant has become more proactive in ensuring that Android users are not downloading apps from sources outside of the Play Store or other marketplaces verified by the company. It also called for mandatory developer verification last year, which prompted backlash from users. While the company softened its stance later, a new report claims that it is adding more ways to interrupt the downloading flow for users.

Play Store Code Reportedly Reveals Google's New Anti-Sideloading Measure

According to an Android Authority report, Google is adding a new measure to interrupt the downloading flow of apps from third-party sources. The publication found new references in strings of code in Play Store version 49.7.20-29, which sheds more light on how the tech giant is planning to make Android users aware of the risks and potentially stop them from sideloading apps.

The strings of code reportedly mention a new step where the Play Store verifies the app developer. The publication highlighted that this step has at least one active requirement of an active Internet connection, without which, the marketplace will return the message, “No internet, can't verify app developer. The app can't be verified at the moment.”

However, the strings reportedly also mention that users will be able to install without verifying after getting a message that says, “If you install without verifying, keep in mind apps from unverified developers may put your device and data at risk.” This is different from what Google set out to do in August 2025, when it said that developer verification would be compulsory. This was likely done to appease power users and students, who largely rely on sideloading.

Replying to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Matthew Forsythe, Chief Product Explainer for Developers at Google, stated that it is not an accountability layer, and not a sideloading restriction, adding, “Advanced users will be able to ‘Install without verifying,' but expect a high-friction flow designed to help users understand the risks.”

Notably, the Play Store already has a similar educational layer when downloading third-party apps. When the Play Protect is active, the marketplace actively stops users from sideloading apps from untrusted sources. This interruption can only be bypassed if the user pauses Play Protect manually from the Settings.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google, Play Store, Android, App sideloading
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
