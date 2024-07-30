Technology News
English Edition
Meta AI Studio With Support for Generating AI Characters, Digital Avatars on Instagram Rolled Out

Meta AI Studio is currently available to Instagram users in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2024 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

AI avatars created by Instagram creators will be able to respond to DMs and story replies

Highlights
  • Instagram creators will be able to create AI avatars of themselves
  • Instagram users can create knowledge-specific AI characters
  • Meta AI Studio is powered by Llama 3.1
Meta AI Studio is now rolling out to users on Instagram. The social media giant announced the AI avatar creation platform last year during its Connect event and it is now available to some users on its photo and video sharing platform. Powered by the recently released Llama 3.1 405B artificial intelligence (AI) model, AI Studio can create mini chatbots dubbed AI characters with a specific knowledge base that can interact with other users. Instagram creators can also use the tool to build AI-powered digital avatars of themselves to interact with those who follow them.

Instagram Users Can Now Create AI Characters

In a newsroom post, Meta announced that its AI Studio is now rolling out to users. It can be accessed either through the Instagram app or the AI Studio website. Currently, the feature is limited to those residing in the US. Making the announcement, the company said, “AI Studio lets anyone create and discover AI characters and allows creators to build an AI as an extension of themselves to reach more fans.”

instagram ai characters Instagram AI Studio AI character

AI character feature on AI Studio
Photo Credit: Meta

 

There are two distinct features within AI Studio. First is AI characters. This feature will allow any user to create an AI-powered character completer with a name, tagline, and description. The user can add this information, and based on that, AI will generate a mini chatbot that will adhere to those instructions. Once created, the AI character can interact with other users across Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the web.

In functionality, the feature is similar to AI agents. These are mini chatbots created with a specific knowledge base and purpose. They usually only generate responses in that specific domain without losing their conversational nature. OpenAI has similar AI agents it calls GPTs. Google Gemini's AI agents are known as Gemma.

However, Instagram isn't the first to introduce this feature in the social media space. Platforms such as Character.ai and Butterflies already allow users to create such AI characters.

Another feature in AI Studio is available only to Instagram creators. While Meta did not disclose the eligibility criteria, it said that creators can use the AI platform to create AI avatars of themselves that can respond to direct messages (DMs) and story replies.

This automation is aimed at those creators who have a large number of unanswered messages and struggle to connect with those who follow them. The tool will let them engage and respond to all of them.

instagram ai avatars Instagram AI avatar

Instagram AI avatars feature
Photo Credit: Meta

 

The feature was first reported in April. At the time, the company was said to be running initial tests on the feature. It was also said to be extended to the comment section and let AI avatars reply to comments on their posts and Reels.

AI avatars will be customisable, and Meta says creators will be able to base these avatars on things such as their “Instagram content, topics to avoid and links they want it to share.” Creators will also be able to turn auto-replies on and off through the professional dashboard within the Instagram app and choose who the AI replies to. Further, the responses generated using AI will be labelled to help the user know who is responding.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Meta AI Studio With Support for Generating AI Characters, Digital Avatars on Instagram Rolled Out
