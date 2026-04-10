Apple has reportedly approached a US court to secure internal documents from Samsung Electronics in South Korea. The move is said to be linked to the ongoing antitrust lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The Cupertino-based tech giant seeks access to market data and internal business records, which it maintains are vital for its defence against claims of anti-competitive behaviour concerning the App Store and the iPhone ecosystem.

Apple Seeks Samsung Data in Antitrust Case

The lawsuit, filed in March 2024 by the DOJ along with several states, accuses Apple of using App Store rules, developer restrictions, and control over key iPhone features to stifle competition in the smartphone and services markets (via MacRumors). After Apple attempted to have the case dismissed, the litigation moved into discovery. This, notably, is a stage where companies exchange documents and collect evidence.

Apple reportedly requested a formal Letter of Request under the Hague Evidence Convention in a filing dated April 7. The legal mechanism, which allows for the collection of evidence from foreign entities, is being used by the iPhone maker to target Samsung Electronics' internal records. These are said to include market research, financial data, and analyses related to smartphones, smartwatches, and app store operations.

The iPhone maker had earlier subpoenaed Samsung's US arm, Samsung Electronics America, but the subsidiary declined to provide documents. At the time, it stated that the requested materials are held solely by its South Korean parent. This objection was raised multiple times in its responses, as per Apple.

The company argued that internal Samsung documents could provide insight into how competitive the smartphone market actually is, including user switching behaviour between platforms and the impact of Apple's policies. Per reports, the filing specifically points to tools like Samsung's Smart Switch.

It enables users to transfer data from an iPhone to a Galaxy device, which, as per the tech giant, serves as a source of valuable data on consumer behaviour. The iPhone maker is also seeking documents related to Samsung's Galaxy Store, messaging services, and digital wallet offerings, including information on transaction fees.

In its filing, Apple argued that the requested evidence is critical to the case. It also claimed that the request is narrowly tailored and that there are no alternative means to obtain the information. The tech giant noted that issuing the request would support the interests of the US without undermining South Korea's legal framework.