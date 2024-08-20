OnePlus 13 is said to be in the works as a successor to the OnePlus 12. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, a tipster has shed some light on the phone's launch timeline, design, and price range. Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is expected to power the OnePlus 13. It is said to feature a mostly flat display with slightly curved edges and have a glass rear panel.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline Revealed

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus 13 will be unveiled between October and November this year. The Vivo X200 series, Oppo Find X8 series, Xiaomi 15, iQOO 1, Realme GT 7 Pro, and Redmi K80 series are also said to be launched around the same timeline.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 13 will be priced similar to the OnePlus 12. The handsets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset will reportedly not see a substantial price increase.

In regards to the design, the tipster suggests that the OnePlus 13 will ditch the circular camera module, but could retain the same lens arrangements as the OnePlus 12. It is said to feature a flat display with curved edge and a glass rear panel instead of ceramic.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 13 could carry an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and be the first OnePlus flagship to come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is likely to retain the 100W fast charging support and 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in China in December but it was unveiled globally in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Based on this pattern, we can believe that the OnePlus 13 will be available globally sometime in January or February of 2025.