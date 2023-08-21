Technology News
  Meta Expected to Roll Out Web Version for Threads by This Week: Report

Threads, which launched as an Android and iOS app on July 5, saw its popularity drop as users returned to the more familiar platform X.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2023 17:07 IST
Meta did not give a date for the launch, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it could happen soon

Highlights
  • Threads' daily active users on Android app dropped to 10.3 million
  • The management is moving quickly to launch new features
  • It will soon roll out an improved search

Meta Platforms is set to roll out the web version on its new text-first social media platform Threads, hoping to gain an edge over X, formerly Twitter, as the initial surge in users waned.

The widely anticipated web version will make Threads more useful for power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists.

Meta did not give a date for the launch, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it could happen soon.

"We are close on web...," Mosseri said in a post on Threads on Friday. The launch could happen as early as this week, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Threads, which launched as an Android and iOS app on July 5 and gained 100 million users in just five days, saw its popularity drop as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush to try Meta's new offering.

But in just over a month, its daily active users on Android app dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million, according to a report by analytics platform Similarweb dated August 10.

Meanwhile, the management is moving quickly to launch new features. Threads now offers the ability to set post notifications for accounts and view them in a type of chronological feed. 

It will soon roll out an improved search that could allow users to search for specific posts and not just accounts.

Last week, Meta introduced several new features for Threads, including direct sharing posts on Instagram DMs, custom alt-text for photos and videos, and mention button to tag someone's account. 

