Netflix on Tuesday said it was sending emails about account sharing to customers in 103 countries and territories.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2023 10:08 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Netflix last year said it was going to limit account sharing

  • Netflix is looking to make money as it faces signs of market saturation
  • One Netflix account should only be used in one household
  • Members can also transfer a person's profile

Netflix on Tuesday expanded its crackdown on password sharing to the United States and more than 100 other countries, alerting users that their accounts cannot be shared for free outside of their households.

The streaming video pioneer has been looking for new ways to make money as it faces signs of market saturation, with efforts including limits on password borrowing and a new ad-supported option.

Netflix on Tuesday said it was sending emails about account sharing to customers in 103 countries and territories, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.

The emails state that a Netflix account should only be used in one household. Paying customers can add a member outside of their homes for an additional fee. In the United States, the fee is $8 (roughly Rs. 700) per month.

Members can also transfer a person's profile so the user can keep their viewing history and recommendations.

Netflix last year said it was going to limit account sharing and was testing various approaches in some markets.

The company had estimated that more than 100 million households had supplied their log-in credentials to friends and family outside their homes. As of the end of March, Netflix's paying customers totalled 232.5 million globally.

Under the new policies, people within the same household can continue sharing a Netflix account and can use it on various devices when travelling, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Password sharing
Google Pay Rolls Out UPI Payments Support for RuPay Card Holders of These Banks: Details

