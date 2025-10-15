Spotify has revealed that its video podcasts will soon debut on Netflix, beginning next year. The collaboration is part of Spotify's broader effort to strengthen its video offerings and grow its advertising revenue. Through this new partnership, a curated selection of Spotify's video podcasts will be available on Netflix, marking a significant step in transforming Spotify into a more immersive multimedia platform. While both companies confirmed the agreement, they have not shared details regarding the licensing duration or specific financial terms.

Spotify Will First Bring Video Podcasts to Netflix in the US

Video podcasts on Spotify are slated to debut on Netflix through a newly announced partnership between the two streaming platforms. The collaboration will bring a curated lineup of shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to Netflix's library, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, The Rewatchables, and Conspiracy Theories, among others. The rollout is scheduled to begin in early 2026 for viewers in the US, with additional regions to follow.

The move comes as Spotify deepens its investment in video podcasting. The company first entered the space by introducing tools that let creators upload video versions of their shows. Over the past year, it has launched incentives that reward hosts for top-performing videos. Spotify has also rolled out a Partner Program that allows podcasters to monetise their video content, which was seen as a step widely seen as an effort to rival YouTube.

To strengthen creator engagement, Spotify has also introduced several interactive features, including polls, Q&A sessions, and comment options. These additions aim to make podcasts more participatory and community-driven, aligning with the platform's broader strategy to blend audio and video experiences.

While Spotify and Netflix have not disclosed details about the licensing terms or financial arrangements, both companies described the initial batch of shows as only the beginning. They plan to expand the partnership with more podcasts spanning diverse genres and studios, reinforcing Spotify's goal of making podcasting a more visual and collaborative medium that reaches wider audiences, the company noted in a press release.