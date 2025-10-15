Technology News
Spotify Partners Netflix to Bring Video Podcasts to Streaming Platform in 2026

Spotify and Netflix plan to expand the partnership with more podcasts spanning diverse genres and studios.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Spotify and Netflix have not disclosed the deal’s duration or financial terms

Highlights
  • The rollout is scheduled to begin in early 2026 for viewers in the US
  • It will bring select shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to Netflix
  • Both firms said it marks the start of broader cross-platform expansion
Spotify has revealed that its video podcasts will soon debut on Netflix, beginning next year. The collaboration is part of Spotify's broader effort to strengthen its video offerings and grow its advertising revenue. Through this new partnership, a curated selection of Spotify's video podcasts will be available on Netflix, marking a significant step in transforming Spotify into a more immersive multimedia platform. While both companies confirmed the agreement, they have not shared details regarding the licensing duration or specific financial terms.

Spotify Will First Bring Video Podcasts to Netflix in the US

Video podcasts on Spotify are slated to debut on Netflix through a newly announced partnership between the two streaming platforms. The collaboration will bring a curated lineup of shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to Netflix's library, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, The Rewatchables, and Conspiracy Theories, among others. The rollout is scheduled to begin in early 2026 for viewers in the US, with additional regions to follow.

The move comes as Spotify deepens its investment in video podcasting. The company first entered the space by introducing tools that let creators upload video versions of their shows. Over the past year, it has launched incentives that reward hosts for top-performing videos. Spotify has also rolled out a Partner Program that allows podcasters to monetise their video content, which was seen as a step widely seen as an effort to rival YouTube.

To strengthen creator engagement, Spotify has also introduced several interactive features, including polls, Q&A sessions, and comment options. These additions aim to make podcasts more participatory and community-driven, aligning with the platform's broader strategy to blend audio and video experiences.

While Spotify and Netflix have not disclosed details about the licensing terms or financial arrangements, both companies described the initial batch of shows as only the beginning. They plan to expand the partnership with more podcasts spanning diverse genres and studios, reinforcing Spotify's goal of making podcasting a more visual and collaborative medium that reaches wider audiences, the company noted in a press release.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT 8, Realme GT8 Pro Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications and Features

