Swiggy UPI was launched in India on Wednesday. The on-demand food delivery services platform has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out its UPI plug-in solution that aims to improve the payment experience by reducing the number of steps it takes to complete a transaction and making the whole process quicker. The feature is already live on the platform and users can take advantage of it to get food and grocery deliveries.

Swiggy UPI Features

According to Swiggy, its new payment method leverages NPCI's UPI Plugin which was introduced in 2022. It eliminates the requirement for a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) license from merchants when offering UPI services within their apps. Users can carry out transactions without leaving the Swiggy app, potentially minimising payment failures that often occur when switching to third-party apps for completing the process.

Swiggy UPI Feature is Now Available

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability in Swiggy on both Android and iOS platforms.

It is claimed to reduce the time it takes to complete a UPI transaction on the platform from 15 to five seconds. Swiggy UPI will also inform the user of potential issues, such as insufficient funds, incorrect credentials or technical problems – all of which can hamper the transaction. Users can then take required actions and complete payments.

To use Swiggy UPI:

Open the Swiggy app on your device. Navigate to the profile section by tapping the icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Find the Payments & Refunds option and select Payment Modes from the list of options. Swiggy UPI will appear as a payment method at the top. Tap on it and start the one-time registration process. The option will then verify the mobile number by sending an SMS and list any bank accounts linked to it. Select the bank account you wish to link and the process is complete.

After the registration, users have access to options such as account management, transaction history, past queries and FAQ. They can also remove their account from Swiggy UPI by selecting the Delink Swiggy UPI option at the bottom of the screen on the page.