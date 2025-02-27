Technology News
Google Pixel 9a to Be Available at the Same Price Point as Its Predecessor: Report

Pixel 9a will cost GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in the UK and $499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @Sudhanshu1414

Google is rumoured to unveil the Pixel 9a on March 19

  • Pixel 9a could be launched in 128GB and 256GB storage options
  • It is expected to feature a Tensor G4 processor
  • Pixel 9a could cost EUR 549 for base models in European market
Google's Pixel 9a is anticipated to hit stores next month. While Google is yet to announce a launch date for the new Pixel A series phone, several leaks have surfaced recently and showcased the hardware, design and US pricing of the Pixel 8a successor. A new leak now suggests that the Pixel 9a will be available at similar pricing as its predecessor. The upcoming Pixel phone is expected to feature a Tensor G4 processor and a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It could be launched in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Google Pixel 9a Price Details Leaked

As per a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will cost GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in the UK and $499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in the US for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model will be reportedly priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 52,000). This corroborates previous price leaks. The Pixel 8a was also priced the same in the US.

In countries like Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain the Pixel 9a will cost EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base variant and EUR 649 for the 256GB storage option. The handset is said to cost CAD 679 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and CAD 809 (roughly Rs. 50,000) in Canada for 128GB and 256GB storage models respectively. In Ireland, it will reportedly be priced at EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for 128GB and EUR 659 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for 256GB.

Google is rumoured to launch the Pixel 9a on March 19 and pre-orders could open on the same day. It is expected to go on sale on March 26.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Rumoured)

As for the specifications, previous leaks suggested that Pixel 9a will sport a 6.28-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to run on the Tensor G4 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will reportedly boast a dual rear camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is said to ship with Android 15 and Google is likely to provide seven years of OS updates for the phone.

The Pixel 9a is likely to pack a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support. It is said to come with IP68 rating for water resistance and dust resistance.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
