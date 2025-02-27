Apple launched its iPhone 16e earlier this month with an A18 chip and a 6.1-inch display. It packs a 48-megapixel rear camera and has Apple's custom C1 modem. The Cupertino-based company doesn't usually disclose the RAM and battery capacity of its smartphones officially, but details about the battery of the iPhone 16e are now popping up on the Web. The iPhone SE's spiritual successor appears to have a larger battery than the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16e Battery Capacity

In his latest video, YouTuber Dave Lee claims that the iPhone 16e has a 3,961mAh battery. This is said to be considerably bigger than the vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro which have 3,561mAh and 3,582mAh batteries, respectively.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is believed to have a 4,685mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus has a 4,674mAh battery.

In the video, Lee performed a battery life test by continuously loading the Reddit website over Wi-Fi and found that the iPhone 16e lasted longer than the iPhone 16 on average. The iPhone 16e lasted 12 hours 54 minutes in the test whereas the iPhone 16 lasted 11 hours and 17 minutes.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max outperformed the iPhone 16e in the battery test. The iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery lasted for 13 hours and 41 minutes, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max stayed on for 12 hours and 27 minutes.

When announcing the iPhone 16e, Apple claimed that it has the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE. It is advertised to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback.

iPhone 16e Price, Specifications

The iPhone 16e was launched earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. It will go on sale in India from February 28. The phone runs on iOS 18, offers Face ID, and sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Apple's A18 chip powers the iPhone 16e. It carries a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls.