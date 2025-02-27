Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India soon. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date, but it has teased the design of the upcoming phone. Previous leaks and reports have hinted at the expected key features of the smartphone, which is claimed to arrive with the largest battery in its segment. It will succeed the Vivo T3x 5G, which packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery and was unveiled in India in April 2024.

Vivo T4x 5G Design

The design of the Vivo T4x 5G was teased in an X post by the company. An image shows the rear panel of the handset with a rectangular camera module with rounded edges. The camera island is seen housing two sensors and a squircle Dynamic Light feature. No other details about the smartphone have been confirmed yet.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch: All We Know

Previous official teasers suggested that the Vivo T4x 5G will come with the largest battery in its segment. Details in the footnote hinted that the phone could get a 6,500mAh battery and be priced within Rs. 15,000. Notably, the existing Vivo T3x 5G handset starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB variants cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

In India, the Vivo T4x 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo e-store and select offline retail stores. It is tipped to be offered in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour options.

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. It is expected to support AI features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. The handset is tipped to come with military-grade durability and an IR blaster. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo's T3x 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD display, a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.