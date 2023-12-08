OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in China soon. Details about the purported handset have been doing rounds on the Internet recently. The phone is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2, which was launched in February this year. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster suggests that the OnePlus Ace 3 may carry similar display features to that of the recently launched OnePlus 12. The flagship model from OnePlus is being commended as being the standard-holder for all Android handsets since its launch.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to get a 6.78-inch BOE X1 curved display with a resolution of 1.5K, which he had also tipped earlier. He added that the peak brightness level and PWM dimming rate of the screen are likely to be similar to that of the OnePlus 12, which was launched recently. The 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED panel of the OnePlus 12 comes with a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 3 will get a metal mid-frame chassis and carry Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The leak also suggests that the phone is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone has previously been spotted on Geekbench where it was listed with up to 16GB of RAM and Android 13.

Notably, the OnePlus 12, being the brand's latest flagship model, carries Qualcomm's latest and fastest yet Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3, expected to launch globally as the OnePlus 12R, could carry a display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone has also been tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit. It is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The handset is also likely to come with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

