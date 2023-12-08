Flipkart Year End sale dates are now official. The week-long discount sale will begin in India on December 9 for all members. Like previous discount sales, Flipkart Plus members will get 24-hour early access to the sale. Products in categories including electronics, fashion, and furniture are promised to get discounts of up to 80 percent. Flipkart has joined hands with different lenders, including HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank to offer instant discounts for purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. Further, the e-commerce company is offering cashback, exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more.

Flipkart's Big Year End Sale will start on December 9 and continue until December 16. People with a Flipkart Plus membership can access the deals on December 8. The e-commece company has created a dedicated Webpage offering discounts on various products. As mentioned, fashion accessories, electronics, furniture and mattresses are confined to get up to 80 percent discount. Smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola will see price cuts during the sale.

As always iPhone 14 will be listed with an attractive price tag of Rs. 55,000, down from Rs. 69,900 during the Flipkart Year End sale. Motorola's Edge 40 can be grabbed for Rs. 25,499. Infinix Hot 30i will be available for Rs. 7,149, instead of Rs. 11,999. Nothing Phone 2 will have a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 39,999. Something to note is that these price tags include bank offers. Samsung Galaxy S22 will also get price cuts. Smartphone such as the Google Pixel 7, Realme C53, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Poco C55, and Realme 11 Pro 5G are also listed to receive price cuts.

Besides smartphones, TVs, and appliances will see up to 75 percent discount, while beauty, toy and sports products will be discounted up to 85 percent. Home kitchen products can be grabbed for a starting price tag of Rs. 49.

Flipkart will give shoppers a chance to get up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select debit and credit cards of HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank. There will be additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.