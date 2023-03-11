Technology News
TikTok Now Banned From Work Phones in Belgium Citing Security Risk

TikTok said it stores user data in the US and Singapore and is building data centers in Europe.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2023 10:29 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones

  • TikTok is banned from work phones in US and Canada
  • The Chinese social media app has been completely banned in India
  • TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese internet technology company

Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

"That is the reality," the prime minister said in a statement.

"That's why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail."

TikTok in a statement said it was disappointed with a decision it said was based on "fundamentally wrong information".

The company said it stores user data in the US and Singapore and is building data centers in Europe.

"The Chinese government can't force other sovereign nations to share data that is stored in their territory," a spokesman for the company said.

The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, and whether China's government could harvest users' data or advance its interests.

Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions.

Belgium's Flemish regional government on Thursday announced it would restrict access to TikTok on staff phones, and other regional governments were urged by De Croo to apply the same rules.

The video-sharing app has already been banned from work phones in US and Canada, while it has been completely banned in India.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

