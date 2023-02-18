Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March

Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March

Twitter believes that phone-number-based two-factor authentication is being abused by "bad actors".

By Reuters | Updated: 18 February 2023 10:41 IST
Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March

Photo Credit: Twitter

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • Two-factor authentication was meant to make accounts more secure
  • Twitter allows 2FA by text message, authentication app and a security key
  • Twitter Blue subscription is now available for Android at $11 per month

Twitter said on Friday it will allow only paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to secure their accounts.

After March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted.

Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. Twitter allows 2FA by text message, authentication app and a security key.

The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by "bad actors," according to a Wednesday blog post that the company's tweet linked to. "So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier," the company said in the post.

Users who have not subscribed to Twitter Blue but already have SMS based 2FA enabled will have 30 days to disable it and enrol in another method, according to Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted "Yup" in reply to a user tweet that the company was changing policy "because Telcos Used Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS," and that the company was losing $60 million (roughly Rs. 490 crore) a year "on scam SMS."

The blue check mark, previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures, is now open to anyone prepared to pay.

Last month, Twitter said it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 (roughly Rs. 900) per month, the same as for iOS subscribers.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Elon Musk
Google Calls CCI Fine Over Mobile App Distribution 'Unfair Imposition'
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  4. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.4 Beta 1 for Developers: Here's All That's New
  8. Twitter Will Charge You to Secure Your Account via SMS on This Date
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Hinted in Leaked Images and Schematic
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil's Electric Aircraft Maker Eve 'On Track' to Start Services in 2026, Seeks Rules to Govern Sector
  2. Microsoft Limits Revamped Bing Chatbot to 5 Questions per Session, Says Long Sessions Confuse Chat Model
  3. Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March
  4. Google Calls CCI Fine Over Mobile App Distribution 'Unfair Imposition'
  5. Amazon Announces Work From Office for at Least 3 Days a Week From May
  6. Binance Pulls Back on Potential Investments in the US, Confirms CEO Zhao
  7. Microsoft's Bing Plans AI Ads, Testing Them in Early Version of Chatbot
  8. Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces $175,000 Fine for Failing to Submit Starlink Safety Data
  9. Binance's US Partner Confirms Role of Trading Platform in Operating CEO Zhao's Firm
  10. Redmi 12C Launch Date, Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.