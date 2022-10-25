Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Back Online, Prepare To Die Edition Goes Offline Permanently

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Back Online, Prepare To Die Edition Goes Offline Permanently

Developer FromSoftware is steadily working to bring back Dark Souls Remastered servers on PC.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 18:13 IST
Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Back Online, Prepare To Die Edition Goes Offline Permanently

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

PvP features for the standard Dark Souls 2 (DirectX 9) version will be enabled at a later date

Highlights
  • PC servers for the entire Dark Souls trilogy were deactivated in January
  • Dark Souls 3 servers were restored back on August 25
  • Neither games went up for sale on Steam since the security exploit

Dark Souls 2 online features for PC are now live, after nearly 10 months of downtime. In a tweet, developer FromSoftware confirmed that the multiplayer servers for the expanded version — Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, have been reactivated, with the base game following at a later date. Meanwhile, the 2012 Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition will not be brought back online, due to an “ageing system.” “We apologise for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter,” it reads.

PvP servers for the entire Dark Souls trilogy were deactivated in January, this year, following the discovery of a critical RCE (remote code execution) vulnerability, putting PC players at high risk. The exploit allowed an attacker to run malicious code and gain remote access to a system, letting them steal sensitive information or entirely brick the computer. In fact, one of the attacks was caught live during a Twitch stream when a user “TheGrimSleeper” was playing Dark Souls 3's online PvP.

Towards the end of his stream, the game crashed and started playing a text-to-speech message criticising his skills in-game. The streamer claims to have seen Microsoft Powershell opening by itself, indicating that some external user took control of his system. Following several reports, the studio shut down its online servers, in light of fixing the issue. However, it wasn't until August 25, that online servers for Dark Souls 3 were restored to full potency. During the downtime, players were worried about how the exploit would affect Elden Ring's launch, since its PvP probably ran on the same infrastructure. However, besides the minor disconnections and balancing issues in PvE (offline), the game hasn't posed any outstanding problems.

While the servers for Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition have permanently gone offline, work progresses steadily on the newer Remastered version. “Work on the restoration of online services for the PC version of Dark Souls Remastered is still underway, and we will inform you when they return,” a follow-up tweet reads.

It is also worth mentioning that neither game has gone up for sale on Steam since the security exploit was discovered. While players adore the world-building and ingeniously designed bosses in the Dark Souls franchise, veterans prefer spending a good chunk of their time in the PvP arena — challenging other players to a 1v1 battle and experimenting with different builds, essentially serving as an extension of the game. With the online servers out of the equation, FromSoftware putting the games up for sale would imply that they are selling incomplete versions.

Now that servers are slowly being restored, we could see the entire Dark Souls franchise being made available with a discount during the seasonal Steam sales or the Bandai Namco publisher sale. Of course, the exploits didn't affect the console versions, and hence, their servers have been running for the past 10 months. Additionally, this never affected Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as it does not have an online feature. Besides, seeing the cult following Elden Ring has amassed since launch, we could soon be seeing an influx of new players in the PvP arenas — with the imminent sale prices adding a boost.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dark Souls

Dark Souls

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Souls
PEGI Rating 16+
Dark Souls: Remastered

Dark Souls: Remastered

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Combat is improved thanks to frame rate
  • Looks great
  • Bad
  • UI is clunky
  • No bonus content
Read detailed Bandai Namco Dark Souls: Remastered review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Souls
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dark souls 2, dark souls servers, dark souls pvp, dark souls online, dark souls prepare to de edition, dark souls remastered, dark souls 2 scholar of the first sin, dark souls security exploit, fromsoftware, bandai namco, steam, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Partial Solar Eclipse Seen in Parts of India, Set to End After Sunset: All You Need to Know
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel HPX Main Camera, Note 12 Series Designs Leaked

Related Stories

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Back Online, Prepare To Die Edition Goes Offline Permanently
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.