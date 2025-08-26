Technology News
WhatsApp for macOS Updated With Chat Filtering Feature to Display Unread, Favourite, and Group Chats

WhatsApp is making it easier to see unread, favourite, and group chats on your Mac computer.

Updated: 26 August 2025
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

WhatsApp is said to be testing several new features for its Android and iOS apps

  • WhatsApp added a chat filtering feature for select users with new update
  • This allow filtering of messages from Unread, Favourites, and Groups
  • The All filter serves as the default view showing all messages
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its macOS app via the App Store, bumping the version number to 25.22.79. This update reportedly introduces a chat filtering feature, which is currently available to a limited group of users. Chat filters are already available on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, and they help users narrow down their search for a specific chat or group. The new filter options on WhatsApp are called Unread, Favourites and Groups. The Unread filter displays chats with unopened messages, while the Favourites lets users mark and quickly access important contacts. Groups organises all group chats in one place. Another option switches to the default view, showing all chats.

WhatsApp for Mac 25.22.79 Released

WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, discovered that the WhatsApp for Mac 25.22.79 update finally adds support for chat filters for select users. This new addition allows users to filter messages using Unread, Favourites, and Groups categories, from a row placed at the top of the chat list. Previously, users had to rely on a separate button to view unread messages.

The new feature streamlines navigation and reduces the steps required to find specific conversations. The All filter serves as the default view, showing all messages. Users can tap this filter to view all their conversations on WhatsApp.

The Unread filter displays only chats with unopened messages, helping users focus on pending conversations. The Favourites filter allows users to mark specific contacts for quick access, adding a layer of personalisation. The Groups option only lists all group chats for that account.

This feature has already been tested on WhatsApp for iOS and Android. While the filter chat list feature is limited to some users, the rollout could continue over the coming weeks via updates from the App Store. The latest WhatsApp for macOS 25.22.79 update is a 21.7MB download.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be testing several new features for its Android and iOS apps. One of the upcoming additions is a Record Voice Message feature, which will allow users to leave a voice message when a call goes unanswered. It is also working on a Writing Help assistant that offers writing suggestions. It is also said to be testing motion photo support.

