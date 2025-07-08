Technology News
Samsung Introduces New Security Features in One UI 8 to Protect On-Device AI Tools and Future-Proof Devices

Samsung is introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) that will encrypt and isolate sensitive data in AI apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 13:06 IST
Samsung Introduces New Security Features in One UI 8 to Protect On-Device AI Tools and Future-Proof Devices

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung said AI features need better protection since they contain sensitive user data

Highlights
  • Knox Matrix can lock devices out of cloud access if it detects a threat
  • New update to Secure Wi-Fi is aimed at neutralising quantum hacking
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 could be launched on Wednesday
Samsung introduced several new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security features for the One UI 8 operating system on Monday. The South Korean tech giant announced three new features, including Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for on-device privacy, the updated Knox Matrix threat response to protect devices and user data from hacking attempts, and a new update to Secure Wi-Fi aimed at cyberattacks in a future quantum-mature world. Notably, the new security features were released ahead of the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Adds New On-Device Security Features

In a press release, the tech giant introduced and detailed three new features that will be available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 8 or newer. Samsung said that in a world that is rapidly evolving in the digital space, it was important to protect the on-device AI systems using advanced threat detection and prevention measures.

The first new feature is Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which is essentially a data privacy feature that protects the AI tools in a Samsung device. It creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments that cannot be accessed by any other app. The company said this measure will protect AI apps' sensitive data from being stolen by malware or a malicious app.

As per the company, KEEP was designed to keep a user's personal insights, such as routines and preferences, private. Since Now Brief and Smart Gallery, two of the AI features within Galaxy AI, utilise this data to provide personalised recommendations, Samsung believes it is even more important to protect these apps and the data they carry.

The second feature is the new update to Knox Matrix, the company's security solution for cross-device connectivity. It is now being upgraded to protect user data and devices in case of severe cyberattacks. The new feature will allow Knox Matrix to automatically sign out of the Samsung account if it detects high-risk situations such as system manipulation or identity forgery. By cutting off the cloud storage, the security system essentially protects the device from spreading the attack to all connected devices and user data stored on the cloud.

Once a device has been locked out, users are notified across their connected Galaxy devices. They can tap on the notification to be redirected to the “Security status of your devices” page to review the threat and take further actions to protect the device.

While these two security features mainly focus on the existing threats, the final feature aims to future-proof user devices from cyberattacks that could implement quantum-mature techniques. This particular attack steals encrypted data from devices and cloud storage, but does not attempt to immediately decrypt it. The attackers wait for quantum technology to mature so that they can decrypt the data and use it. This form of attack is also known as “harvest now, decrypt later.”

Samsung's solution for this is an update to Secure Wi-Fi via Post-Quantum Enhanced Data Protection (EDP). The company is adding a new cryptographic framework to Secure Wi-Fi that strengthens network protection from such attacks. It is said to protect users' data even when connected to public networks.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Jack Dorsey Announces Bitchat, a Decentralised Messaging App Which Does Not Require Phone Numbers
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications Leaked via Retail Listing

