Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Soundbars From Sony, Zebronics, Bose, Sennheiser

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers up to 60 percent discounts on premium soundbars as well as discounts on bank cards on the e-commerce platform.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Sonos

Amazon Sale 2025: Buyers can get up to 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI Cards

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India
  • Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on certain items
  • Amazon Pay UPI transactions will also receive discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started earlier this week in India with multiple deals and discounts on a wide range of audio products. Premium soundbars from Bose, Sony, and Zebronics are listed with up to 60 percent discount in the ongoing sale. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, which is listed at Rs. 1,04,900, is currently available for Rs. 78,290 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Models like Sonos Arc Ultra and Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 are also listed with reduced price tags.

Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to 10 percent for purchases made using SBI bank cards. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. Further, there are exchange offers and coupon-based discounts. Interested buyers can also avail of welcome rewards and up to 5 percent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards.

Read on for our handpicked list of the best deals on premium soundbars. Shoppers can also check out our curated list of laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on smart TVs with a 43-inch screen. You can also have a look at the best deals on home theatre systems and 50-inch screen smart TV models. 

Best Premium Soundbar Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar  Rs. 1,04,900 Rs. 78,290 Buy Now
JBL Bar 1000 Pro  Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 59,499 Buy Now
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 (HT-BD60 5.1) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
Sonos Arc Ultra Rs. 99,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Rs. 1,39,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar  Rs. 56,999 Rs. 45,599 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale 2025
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Wi-Fi Routers and Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi Routers

