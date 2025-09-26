Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started earlier this week in India with multiple deals and discounts on a wide range of audio products. Premium soundbars from Bose, Sony, and Zebronics are listed with up to 60 percent discount in the ongoing sale. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, which is listed at Rs. 1,04,900, is currently available for Rs. 78,290 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Models like Sonos Arc Ultra and Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 are also listed with reduced price tags.

Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to 10 percent for purchases made using SBI bank cards. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. Further, there are exchange offers and coupon-based discounts. Interested buyers can also avail of welcome rewards and up to 5 percent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards.

Best Premium Soundbar Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

