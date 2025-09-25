Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Printers from Canon, Epson and HP

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the HP Smart Tank colour printer can be purchased for Rs. 11,290.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 19:02 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Printers from Canon, Epson and HP

Photo Credit: Epson

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 also offers no-cost EMI for up to 24 months on select products

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is currently live for all users. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's annual sale event brings discounts on a larger variety of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. Apart from this, PC peripherals have also emerged as a category with significant price cuts. From wireless keyboards, mice, to printers, the sale offers a good opportunity to upgrade your existing PC rig to a better one. Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on printers from brands such as Canon, Epson, and HP.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, you can find platform-based direct discounts on different types of printers. Both ink jet, ink tank and laser printers are available at lower prices, as well as all-in-one printers capable of printing, copying, and scanning documents. These printers are also available in both wired and wireless connectivity options.

Apart from direct discounts, you can also avail of another 10 percent discount if you make transactions using an SBI credit or debit card. To manage your finances better, you can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months. Notably, exchange offers are not available on printers. Let us take a look at the best deals on printers.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Printers

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Canon Pixma E477 Inkjet Rs. 6,355 Rs. 4,499 Buy Here
Epson EcoTank Ink Tank Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,799 Buy Here
HP Smart Tank 589 Rs. 17,828 Rs. 11,290 Buy Here
Canon Pixma MegaTank G3730 Rs. 16,985 Rs. 14,998 Buy Here
Brother Monochrome Laser Rs. 17,990 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Epson Ecotank L130 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
