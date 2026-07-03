Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is set to bring price cuts on a range of true wireless stereo earbuds in India. Scheduled to run from July 4 to July 6, the sale will be available exclusively to Prime members. Shoppers will be able to choose from discounted offerings by brands including Mivi, Realme, Hammer, Truke and pTron. The three-day event will also feature offers on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, home appliances and other consumer electronics.

During the sale, several TWS earbuds will be available for less than Rs. 2,000, with some models priced below Rs. 500. Prime members can also avail a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI and Axis Bank cards, while Amazon Pay offers additional cashback on select payment methods. Early Deals have already gone live ahead of the main event. We have compiled some of the best TWS earbuds deals available during the Prime Day Sale.

Top TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

The Mivi SuperPods Studio is among the biggest discounted TWS earbuds in the sale, dropping from an MRP of Rs. 6,499 to Rs. 1,199. Buyers can also pick up the Realme T200x for Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 2,499. The Hammer Airflow is another affordable option and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 649, down from its listed price of Rs. 2,499.

Shoppers on a tighter budget can also consider the Truke Buds Elite, which will retail at Rs. 599 during the sale, compared to its MRP of Rs. 2,299. The pTron Bassbuds Spark receives the steepest price cut in the lineup and will be available for Rs. 499, down from Rs. 1,999. All effective sale prices listed below include applicable bank offers.

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Mivi SuperPods Studio Rs. 6,499 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now Realme T200x Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now Hammer Airflow Rs. 2,499 Rs. 649 Buy Now Truke Buds Elite Rs. 2,299 Rs. 599 Buy Now pTron Bassbuds Spark Rs. 1,999 Rs. 499 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.