Realme T200x will sell for Rs. 1,499 during the sale
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is set to bring price cuts on a range of true wireless stereo earbuds in India. Scheduled to run from July 4 to July 6, the sale will be available exclusively to Prime members. Shoppers will be able to choose from discounted offerings by brands including Mivi, Realme, Hammer, Truke and pTron. The three-day event will also feature offers on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, home appliances and other consumer electronics.
During the sale, several TWS earbuds will be available for less than Rs. 2,000, with some models priced below Rs. 500. Prime members can also avail a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI and Axis Bank cards, while Amazon Pay offers additional cashback on select payment methods. Early Deals have already gone live ahead of the main event. We have compiled some of the best TWS earbuds deals available during the Prime Day Sale.
Top TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026
The Mivi SuperPods Studio is among the biggest discounted TWS earbuds in the sale, dropping from an MRP of Rs. 6,499 to Rs. 1,199. Buyers can also pick up the Realme T200x for Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 2,499. The Hammer Airflow is another affordable option and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 649, down from its listed price of Rs. 2,499.
Shoppers on a tighter budget can also consider the Truke Buds Elite, which will retail at Rs. 599 during the sale, compared to its MRP of Rs. 2,299. The pTron Bassbuds Spark receives the steepest price cut in the lineup and will be available for Rs. 499, down from Rs. 1,999. All effective sale prices listed below include applicable bank offers.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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