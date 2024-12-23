iOS 19 is Apple's upcoming operating system (OS) for iPhone whose development is already reported to be underway. The update is slated for a late 2025 release. According to a recent report, the update will support all iPhone models which are currently running iOS 18. This includes latest flagship devices such as the iPhone 16 series as well as older models like the iPhone SE (2020). Further, the report also details the iPadOS compatibility list, suggesting that Apple could drop support for a particular model.

iOS 19 Compatibility List

According to a report by the French publication iphonesoft, iOS 19 will be compatible with all of the existing iPhone models. Thus, the latest Apple smartphones such as the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 series are reported to receive the update when it rolls out in the Fall of 2025. Further, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also said to offer support for all of the older models which are currently running iOS 18.

The full list of iPhone models that may be compatible with iOS 19 is as follows:

iPhone 16 Series iPhone 15 Series iPhone 14 Series iPhone 13 Series iPhone 12 Series iPhone 11 Series iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone XR iPhone SE (2022) iPhone SE (2020)

While iOS 19 may support all iPhone models running iOS 18, that will not be the case with iPadOS 19, as per the report. The publication suggests that Apple's next OS for the iPad could drop support for iPad (7th generation) as the firmware will require devices with at least A12 SoC. The aforementioned iPad model is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion, which was also equipped in the iPhone 7 series.

The following iPad models are expected to get the iPadOS 19 update: