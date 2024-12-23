Technology News
English Edition

iOS 19 Will Support iPhone SE 2020 and All Other Models Running iOS 18: Report

Apple could drop support for the iPad (7th generation), as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 12:19 IST
iOS 19 Will Support iPhone SE 2020 and All Other Models Running iOS 18: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 19 is the purported successor to iOS 18 which was released in October

Highlights
  • iPhone 16, 15, 14, 13, and 12 series may receive iOS 19 update
  • Apple is reported to drop support for iPad (7th generation)
  • The update is speculated to be released in the Fall of 2025
Advertisement

iOS 19 is Apple's upcoming operating system (OS) for iPhone whose development is already reported to be underway. The update is slated for a late 2025 release. According to a recent report, the update will support all iPhone models which are currently running iOS 18. This includes latest flagship devices such as the iPhone 16 series as well as older models like the iPhone SE (2020). Further, the report also details the iPadOS compatibility list, suggesting that Apple could drop support for a particular model.

iOS 19 Compatibility List

According to a report by the French publication iphonesoft, iOS 19 will be compatible with all of the existing iPhone models. Thus, the latest Apple smartphones such as the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 series are reported to receive the update when it rolls out in the Fall of 2025. Further, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also said to offer support for all of the older models which are currently running iOS 18.

The full list of iPhone models that may be compatible with iOS 19 is as follows:

  1. iPhone 16 Series
  2. iPhone 15 Series
  3. iPhone 14 Series
  4. iPhone 13 Series
  5. iPhone 12 Series
  6. iPhone 11 Series
  7. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
  8. iPhone XR
  9. iPhone XR
  10. iPhone SE (2022)
  11. iPhone SE (2020)

While iOS 19 may support all iPhone models running iOS 18, that will not be the case with iPadOS 19, as per the report. The publication suggests that Apple's next OS for the iPad could drop support for iPad (7th generation) as the firmware will require devices with at least A12 SoC. The aforementioned iPad model is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion, which was also equipped in the iPhone 7 series.

The following iPad models are expected to get the iPadOS 19 update:

  1. iPad Pro (M4)
  2. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  3. iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  4. iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  5. iPad (8th generation and later)
  6. iPad mini (5th generation and later)
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A10 Fusion
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 1960mAh
OS iOS 10
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 19, iOS 18, Apple, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch

Related Stories

iOS 19 Will Support iPhone SE 2020 and All Other Models Running iOS 18: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  2. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  3. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Gets BIS Approval, India Launch May Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Wins Ruling Against NSO Group as US Court Finds It Liable for Pegasus Spyware Hack
  2. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Announces Strategic Rs. 100 Crore Investment to Advance Quad-Curved Display Technology for Its Phones
  4. Rocket Lab Delays Launch of Synspective's Earth-Imaging Satellite
  5. Poco X7 5G Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, IP68 Rating
  6. Japan's Antitrust Watchdog to Find Google Violated Law in Search Case: Report
  7. X Premium+ Subscription Receives Significant Price Hike in India, US and Other Markets
  8. Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research Now Available Globally in More Than 45 Languages to Advanced Subscribers
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction
  10. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »