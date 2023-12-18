WhosNext2023
iPhone 16 Series to Feature a Dedicated Button for Taking Videos: Mark Gurman

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature displays than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 12:45 IST
iPhone 16 Series to Feature a Dedicated Button for Taking Videos: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro brought in a new Action Button

iPhone 15 Pro models debuted in September with a brand-new Action Button that replaced the Mute switch. Besides changing the ringer settings on the iPhone, the Action Button can perform a handful of other things like turn on the flashlight, launch the camera, or pair with the Shortcuts app. The iPhone 16 series, which is slated to release in the second half of next year is also expected to bring some notable design upgrades. A rumoured Capture Button in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup could be used for capturing videos.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in his latest edition of the weekly newsletter Power On claimed that the iPhone 16 series will come with a new dedicated button for taking video. This mysterious button is expected to be called as “Capture Button". Gurman goes on to say that the lower-end iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models would feature the new Action Button, which is currently exclusive on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Additionally, Gurman suggests that Apple would retain the iPhone 15's design in the next lineup. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively.

Display industry analyst Ross Young earlier opined that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively.

The iPhone 16 series is likely to launch in late 2024, but multiple leaks surrounding the lineup are already appearing on the Web. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to be powered by an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process, while the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip. Apple is expected to retain the Snapdragon X70 modem in the phones. Further, the Pro models are said to come with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and might get a new ultra-wide lens on the rear.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates.
