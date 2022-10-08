Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has now brought the 'Extra Happiness Days' sale. During this period, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank customers can avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on their purchases. We have picked out some of the best smartphone deals that are currently live on the e-commerce platform, from companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, iQoo, Realme, and Redmi. They are bundled with exchange and No-Cost EMI offers which will further lower the prices of these handsets. It is worth noting that these limited-time offers will only be available for the duration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Rs. 1,19,999)

Thanks to a 30 percent discount, you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a discounted price of Rs. 1,19,999. This smartphone features a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display along with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The listed model offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,19,999 (MRP Rs. 1,71,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Rs. 62,999)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This Samsung smartphone packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently available on Amazon with a 27 percent discount. An exchange offer can further lower the price by up to Rs. 13,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 62,999 (MRP Rs. 85,999)

Xiaomi 11T Pro (Rs. 34,999)

Amazon is selling the Xiaomi 11T Pro at a discount of 30 percent during this festive season sale. You can also avail an additional Rs. 18,000 discount with the available exchange offer. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,999

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G (Rs. 21,999) (MRP Rs. 49,999)

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC. For optics, this smartphone gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. You can get your hands on its 6GB RAM + 128GB model with a 21 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 27,990)

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Rs. 17,999)

This Realme smartphone is currently available with a 31 percent discount on Amazon. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. There is a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Redmi 9 Activ (Rs. 8,099)

The Redmi 9 Activ has received a 26 percent discount during the ongoing Amazon sale. Swapping an older smartphone can lower the price by another Rs. 7,600. This entry-level smartphone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop Display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera. This Redmi smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,099 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.