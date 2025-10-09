Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a are now available to purchase in India. The California-based tech giant launched the Google Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event in August, and the foldable phone is finally going on sale in global markets. While the Pixel 10 and the Pro models were brought to the Indian market post-launch, there was no word on the availability of the top-of-the-line Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the time. The company has announced that customers in India can now purchase the foldable handset, along with the new Pixel Buds 2a.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Price in India

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,72,999. It is available in a single 256GB storage configuration. Customers can purchase the foldable handset in a Moonstone colourway.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Buds 2a cost Rs. 12,999, and is available in Hazel and Iris colour options. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a can be purchased via Flipkart, offline stores, and the Google Online Store.

Customers purchasing the handset can get up to Rs. 13,000 as part of a cashback offer on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. The company says this offer will be valid till stocks last.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Features

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a Super Actua Flex display with 8-inch inner and 6.4-inch outer screens. It is powered by Google's Tensor G5 chipset, running on Android 16, which is the company's latest operating system.

The foldable handset has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with Macro Focus and Super Res Zoom features. Google says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can provide up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Pixel Buds 2a are powered by the Tensor A1 chip, which offers hands-free support via Gemini. The TWS earphones have active noise cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to meet an IP54 water resistance rating. Google claims a battery life of up to seven hours with ANC turned on.