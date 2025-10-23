Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement

Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement

Users can purchase a replacement earbud for the Pixel Buds 2a, individually for each ear, along with replacement eartips.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 October 2025 12:13 IST
Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel Buds 2a were launched in India at the Made by Google event in August

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Replacement parts are available in India, the US, and select markets
  • Pixel Buds 2a replacement earbuds cost Rs. 6,499 per ear in India
  • Google says colour and regional availability may vary over time
Advertisement

Google has begun selling replacement cfor the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Buds Pro 2 via its online store. Until now, users with a damaged or lost pair of true wireless earbuds (TWS) have been required to fill out a self-service form on the Google Support page to obtain a replacement. However, this process has now been simplified, with replacement components directly available for purchase via the Google Store website in India, the US, and select other markets.

Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Replacement Components Price, Availability

According to Google, users can purchase a replacement earbud for the Pixel Buds 2a, individually for each ear, in India. It is available in Iris and Hazel colour options, priced at Rs. 6,499 per earbud. The company also sells Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Eartips for Rs. 1,900 in the Hazel colourway. These are available in four size options — extra small, small, medium, and large.

In the US, the Mountain View-based tech giant also sells a replacement case for the Pixel Buds 2a, priced at $55 (roughly Rs. 4,837).

Additionally, replacement components for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also available. The replacement earbuds cost $70 (roughly Rs. 6,200) per earbud and are offered in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, Peony, and Moonstone shades. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Case is priced at $95 (roughly Rs. 8,400), while the Replacement Eartips cost $20 (roughly Rs. 1,760).

There is currently no word on whether Google will expand the availability of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 replacement components to the Indian market. The company emphasises that replacement parts may not be available at all times and at all locations. The availability of colours may vary and change over time.

The Pixel Buds 2a, notably, were launched in India at the Made by Google event in August. They are priced at Rs. 12,999 and are sold via Flipkart in Hazel and Iris colourways.

Google Pixel Buds 2a price in India is set at Rs. 12,999. It is sold in Hazel and Iris colourways and will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, introduced in August 2024, are priced at Rs. 22,900.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google Pixel Buds 2a Price in India, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google, Google Store
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Co-Founder and Godfathers of AI Have Signed a Letter Asking for Ban on Superintelligence

Related Stories

Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioSaavn Announces 'Limited-Time' Annual Plan: Price, Benefits
  2. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Launch
  6. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  8. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 27 Launch
  9. Amazon Launches AI Glasses for Delivery Associates With Heads-Up Display
  10. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
#Latest Stories
  1. MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes
  2. Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement
  3. Apple Co-Founder and Godfathers of AI Have Signed a Letter Asking for Ban on Superintelligence
  4. OnePlus Smartphone With 8,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Leaked; Could Join OnePlus Ace 6 Series
  5. Amazon AI Glasses for Delivery Associates Launched With Heads-Up Display, Navigation: Specifications, Features
  6. Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System
  7. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon, India Launch Timeline
  9. Oppo A6 4G Listed on NBTC Website; Oppo A6x Reportedly Bags SIRIM Certification
  10. Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition Teased in Partnership With Lamborghini Squadra Corse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »