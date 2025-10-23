Google has begun selling replacement cfor the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Buds Pro 2 via its online store. Until now, users with a damaged or lost pair of true wireless earbuds (TWS) have been required to fill out a self-service form on the Google Support page to obtain a replacement. However, this process has now been simplified, with replacement components directly available for purchase via the Google Store website in India, the US, and select other markets.

Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Replacement Components Price, Availability

According to Google, users can purchase a replacement earbud for the Pixel Buds 2a, individually for each ear, in India. It is available in Iris and Hazel colour options, priced at Rs. 6,499 per earbud. The company also sells Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Eartips for Rs. 1,900 in the Hazel colourway. These are available in four size options — extra small, small, medium, and large.

In the US, the Mountain View-based tech giant also sells a replacement case for the Pixel Buds 2a, priced at $55 (roughly Rs. 4,837).

Additionally, replacement components for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also available. The replacement earbuds cost $70 (roughly Rs. 6,200) per earbud and are offered in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, Peony, and Moonstone shades. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Case is priced at $95 (roughly Rs. 8,400), while the Replacement Eartips cost $20 (roughly Rs. 1,760).

There is currently no word on whether Google will expand the availability of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 replacement components to the Indian market. The company emphasises that replacement parts may not be available at all times and at all locations. The availability of colours may vary and change over time.

The Pixel Buds 2a, notably, were launched in India at the Made by Google event in August. They are priced at Rs. 12,999 and are sold via Flipkart in Hazel and Iris colourways.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, introduced in August 2024, are priced at Rs. 22,900.