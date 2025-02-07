Technology News
  Noise Master Buds India Launch Date Set for February 13; Design, Features Teased

Noise Master Buds India Launch Date Set for February 13; Design, Features Teased

Noise previously confirmed that pre-booking for Master Buds will start on February 11.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 14:43 IST
Noise Master Buds India Launch Date Set for February 13; Design, Features Teased

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Master Buds earphone seen with uniform, rounded stem

Highlights
  • Noise Master Buds will support up to 49dB ANC
  • The earphones will have audio tuned by Bose
  • The Noise Master Buds will support LHDC audio codec
Noise Master Buds pre-booking will open in India on February 11. Now, the company has revealed the launch date of the TWS earphones, confirmed some key features, and teased the design. It will launch as the first product in the Noise Master Series. It is a new lineup that the company which is claimed to offer a premium audio experience thanks to audio tuned by Bose. Notably, most of the brand's current audio products are budget offerings. 

Noise Master Buds India Launch, Design, Features

A promotional poster on the Amazon microsite for Noise Master Buds revealed that the TWS earphones will see a "full reveal" on February 13, suggesting the headset will launch in India on the same day. Previously, a similar poster claimed that pre-booking for the wearables will open in the country on February 11. noise master buds india launch date noise inline master buds

The microsite further reveals that the Noise Master Buds will come with support for LHDC 5.0, which is a high-resolution audio codec said to offer high-fidelity lossless audio transference. The earphones will also support Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 49dB. They are also confirmed to come with "Sound by Bose," which suggests that the earphones will have audio tuned by Bose. 

The Noise Master Buds earphones' design is showcased on the microsite. One earbud features a classic in-ear design with ear tips and a sleek, rounded stem. The stem has a dual-tone finish, with the brand name positioned near the bottom. A circular marking near the top likely indicates the location of touch sensors, with a microphone unit placed just above it.

A pill-shaped LED light has been observed on what is believed to be the charging case of the Noise Master Buds. This LED may serve a functional purpose, potentially indicating connectivity, battery level, or charging status.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Noise Master Buds India Launch Date Set for February 13; Design, Features Teased
