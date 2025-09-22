Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is a great time to upgrade your existing earphones and headphones. If you have been looking at e-commerce websites for a price cut on these devices, the company's biggest annual sale event is the right time to make the purchase. The sale, which started on September 22 for Prime members and will open for general users on September 23, will bring truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and headphones from premium brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, JBL, and others.

However, earphones and headphones are not the only products available on the platform with discounts. Shoppers can also find lucrative offers on product categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, projectors, speakers, home appliances, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

While direct discounts are one way to reduce the effective price on purchases, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings other methods to get extra discounts. If you own SBI credit or debit cards, making payments using them will fetch you an additional 10 percent discount. Some products also offer exchange offers, where buyers can exchange their existing device to avail further price cuts. However, it should be noted that the valuation of the existing product is done by Amazon based on factors such as its condition, price, and more.

Here, we have listed the best deals on TWS earphones and headphones to help you make an informed decision. If you're looking to purchase a smart TV under Rs. 15,000, this buying guide will assist you. Alternatively, if you have set your eyes on a gaming laptop, we have curated the list of top deals here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.