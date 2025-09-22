Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the Samsung Buds 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 10,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 10:01 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 will start for general users on September 23

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Buds 3 Pro was launched in July 2024
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is now open for Prime members
  • SBI card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is a great time to upgrade your existing earphones and headphones. If you have been looking at e-commerce websites for a price cut on these devices, the company's biggest annual sale event is the right time to make the purchase. The sale, which started on September 22 for Prime members and will open for general users on September 23, will bring truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and headphones from premium brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, JBL, and others.

However, earphones and headphones are not the only products available on the platform with discounts. Shoppers can also find lucrative offers on product categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, projectors, speakers, home appliances, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

While direct discounts are one way to reduce the effective price on purchases, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings other methods to get extra discounts. If you own SBI credit or debit cards, making payments using them will fetch you an additional 10 percent discount. Some products also offer exchange offers, where buyers can exchange their existing device to avail further price cuts. However, it should be noted that the valuation of the existing product is done by Amazon based on factors such as its condition, price, and more.

Here, we have listed the best deals on TWS earphones and headphones to help you make an informed decision. If you're looking to purchase a smart TV under Rs. 15,000, this buying guide will assist you. Alternatively, if you have set your eyes on a gaming laptop, we have curated the list of top deals here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony WH1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,489 Buy Now
Samsung Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Bose Quietcomfort Rs. 34,900 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Oneplus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 4,770 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
JBL Tour M3 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 18,099 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones Wired

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Wired

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Green
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wired
Type Headphones
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, Amazon sale, TWS earphones, headphones, Samsung, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, JBL
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Deals Compared
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Amazon, Flipkart Deals Compared
  2. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  3. Motorola's Festive Bet: Value Over Gimmicks
  4. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During Flipkart's Sale at This Price
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute 'Everyone' Mentions in Group Conversations
  6. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  7. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, iQOO 13 and More
  9. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Android 16-Based One UI 8: Here's How to Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Details Maps, Modes and Beta Content
  2. Perplexity Email Assistant With Agentic Capabilities Rolls Out to Max Subscribers
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  4. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Brings Festive Deals With Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, and Appliances in India
  5. Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Reportedly Launch Smart Link Protection to Protect Users from Fraudulent Links
  7. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets Users Mute ‘Everyone’ Mentions in Group Chats
  8. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones
  10. Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »