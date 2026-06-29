OnePlus Nord Buds 4 have gone on open sale in India shortly after their debut in the country. The latest Nord-series true wireless earphones are now available through multiple online and offline retail channels at an introductory price for a limited period. The earbuds come with several features aimed at everyday use, including up to 52dB active noise cancellation, AI-backed call noise reduction, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, and a claimed battery life of up to 54 hours when used with the charging case.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 carry a price tag of Rs. 3,299, while an ongoing introductory offer brings the effective price down to Rs. 3,099, the company confirmed in a press release. The earbuds are available in Stellar Black and Astral Teal and can now be purchased from the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select partner outlets.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are built around 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and support adaptive active noise cancellation of up to 52dB. They also feature six microphones that use AI processing to suppress ambient noise during calls.

The earbuds also support OnePlus 3D Spatial Audio, Game Sound Spatial Audio, Master Tuning, and customisable equaliser controls. The earbuds support Bluetooth 6.1 and work with Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and dual-device connectivity. Gaming Mode reduces touch latency to 47ms, while supported devices can access AI Translate and AI Assistant functions.

Both OnePlus Nord Buds 4 earbuds have a 62mAh battery, and the charging case packs a 530mAh cell. OnePlus claims up to 13 hours of listening time on the earbuds alone, and up to 54 hours with the charging case when active noise cancellation is switched off.

With ANC or Transparency Mode enabled, the claimed battery life is up to 6.5 hours per charge for the earbuds and 27 hours in total. A 10-minute top-up is said to provide up to 11 hours of playback, while fully charging the earbuds and case takes about 90 minutes.

OnePlus has equipped the Nord Buds 4 with an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance, along with TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification. Each earbud weighs 4.3g, while the combined weight with the charging case is 42.5g.

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