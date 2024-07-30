Technology News
Realme Buds T310 TWS Earphones With 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched in India

Realme Buds T310 support 360-degree Spatial Audio effect.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T310 comes in Agile White, Monet Purple and Vibrant Black shades

Highlights
  • Realme Buds T310 supports SBC and AAC audio codecs
  • These TWS earphones offer dual device connection
  • The Realme Buds T310 earphones come with an IP55 rating
Realme Buds T310 were unveiled in India on Tuesday alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G series of smartphones and the Realme Watch S2. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) supported mics. The earphones offer up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation as well as 360-degree Spatial Audio effect. The earphones, together with the charging case, are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours.

Realme Buds T310 Price in India, Availability

The Realme Buds T310 are listed in India at Rs. 2,499 and will be available for purchase starting at 12pm IST on August 5 via Flipkart, Realme India website, and select offline retail stores. Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 300 as well. The earphones are offered in three colour options — Agile White, Monet Purple, and Vibrant Black.

Realme Buds T310 Specifications, Features

The Realme Buds T310 sport 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and offer up to 46dB of hybrid noise cancellation. Each earbud is equipped with three AI-backed ENC-supported mics that are said to help users experience clearer calls by eliminating environmental disturbances. They support smart touch controls and 45ms ultra-low latency mode.

These TWS earphones also support 360-degree Spatial Audio and dynamic sound effects. The Realme Buds T310 are compatible with the Realme Link application. The earphones support dual device connection which means they can be paired with two devices simultaneously.

Realme Buds T310 are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation turned off. With the noise cancellation feature on, the earphones are said to offer a total battery life of up to 26 hours. The earphones support fast charging, and are claimed to offer 5 hours of music playback with a 10 minute charge. 

The Realme Buds T310 earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with SBC and AAC audio codecs. 

Realme Buds T310, Realme Buds T310 price in India, Realme Buds T310 India launch, Realme Buds T310 Specifications, Realme
